NBC News’ Chuck Todd Dismissive Over Impending House Investigation Into Biden Family Crimes; Abruptly Ends Interview, Calls Vendetta

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discusses the upcoming investigations stemming from a treasure trove of documents and files recovered from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” with Chuck Todd from Meet the Press. Image: NBC News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During an interview with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on January 8, Chuck Todd – host of NBC News’ Meet the Press – was openly dismissive in regard to the House of Representatives investigations that are currently ramping up into accusations of peddling the influence of Joe Biden’s powerful political connections by his son, Hunter Biden.

The upcoming investigations – which are gaining steam now that Republicans have re-taken the majority in the House – stem from a treasure trove of documents and files recovered from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” that have fueled accusations that the son of the president of the United States may have utilized his father’s status and influence for his personal benefit.

And those accusations of personal enrichment may also have benefitted Joe Biden himself, House GOP members claim.

The laptop, which was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019, was eventually turned over to the FBI by the establishment’s owner. A subsequent October 2020 article by The New York Post stated that the contents of the hard drive reportedly included emails, text messages, photos and financial documents showing how Hunter used his father’s political influence in foreign business dealings, particularly with China and Ukraine.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



These accusations were roundly criticized and dismissed by many legacy news outlets, deriding them as “fake news” and “Russian misinformation” and many social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, directly censored any references about Hunter Biden’s laptop. However, many of these companies and news outlets were forced to eat crow when it was later confirmed that the contents of Hunter’s laptop were indeed real and painted a sketchy picture of the Biden family’s purported dealings with foreign entities.

While speaking with Rep. Comer during Meet the Press, Chuck Todd was dismissive of the upcoming GOP investigation; when Comer reiterated accusations that the sole motivating factor into probe was “revenge” against the president.

“Let me be clear…we’re not investigating Hunter Biden, we are investigating Joe Biden,” he said. “And I think any American that has kept up with the political process over the past two administrations would agree…we need to know what is allowable and what isn’t allowable with respect to foreign adversarial intervention among family members of presidents of the United States.”

“If you didn’t like the way that the Democrats did it, you’re going to do it in the same way that they did it? How is it any better?” Todd interjected. “

Comer countered that the investigation wasn’t political, and that the GOP wanted to get to the bottom of the president’s claims “that he wasn’t involved in his family’s shady business dealings.”

“Well, it does sound personal,” Todd snarked, and abruptly ended the interview.