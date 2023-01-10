COPS: Tamarac Man Wanted for Placing Cell Phone Underneath Woman’s Dress At Family Dollar In North Lauderdale

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Lewis Phillips is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s North Lauderdale District Detective Nezar Hamze at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – According to authorities, a 27-year-old man, identified as Lewis Phillips, was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism by placing a cell phone underneath her dress, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District are releasing surveillance images of the incident in an effort to locate and arrest him.

The crime occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday, December 17, inside a Family Dollar store located at 8076 W. McNab Road. The victim, an adult female, was shopping when she noticed a man wearing a white t-shirt wrapped around his head following her in the store. The victim told detectives the subject appeared to be taking pictures and videos of her without her permission. After observing his actions, the victim confronted the subject and asked him to stop.

Investigators say the victim then completed her shopping and stood in line to pay for her items when Phillips walked up behind her and placed a cell phone directly underneath her dress. At that moment, the victim tried to grab the phone from Phillips’ hand, and the two struggled for the device. The white t-shirt wrapped around the subject’s head fell off during the scuffle, and he eventually retrieved his phone and walked out of the store.

Phillips may have thought he got away with committing the crime; however, the entire incident was caught on camera. Detectives believe the 27-year-old used the device to videotape or take pictures of the victim’s undergarments.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s North Lauderdale District Detective Nezar Hamze at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.