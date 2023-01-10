Op-Ed: Kudos to Republican Leader Foxx for Introducing Parental Right to Protect Act – Safeguards Kids from Gender Transition, CPS

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Chloe Cole, one of the most famous Americans to undergo sex-transition surgery as a child, speakig passionately about her procedure regrets.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The cultists from the transgender movement militia are dead serious about destroying the family unit by ripping kids away from parents that refuse to allow their own children to identity as transgender and transition with puberty blockers and mutilation/removal of healthy breasts uteruses, and genitals. The children will suffer the consequences of our culture’s rejection of objective truth. There is no science behind transgenderism. It’s a fallacy fairytale embedded in a web of lies.

And this organized squad of soldiers of has infiltrated public schools, the offices of child mental health specialists, and hospitals with doctors/surgeons onboard the trans train of invasion.

Republican Leader Virginia Foxx (R-NC) wrote an article for The Federalist titled, “As States Ban Parents From Resisting Their Kids Going Transgender, Will Congress Step Up?”

BOTTOM LINE: Parents should be able to make medical decisions for their children without fear of the government taking their child away.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In December of 2022, Education and Labor Committee Republican Leader Virginia Foxx (R-NC) introduced the Parental Right to Protect Act, which safeguards parental rights by ensuring Child Protective Services (CPS) does not penalize parents for protecting their children from gender-transition interventions.

“Parents have the right and responsibility to keep their children safe. This includes making decisions about life-altering medical treatments and interventions,” Foxx said. “Determining your child is not going to receive gender transition interventions is not abuse or neglect—it is a parent rightfully making a decision for his or her child. No system should remove a child, or investigate a family for abuse, based on this decision. Nor should a hospital or state be able to circumvent a parent’s right to decide whether his or her child should undergo gender-transition interventions.”

Read the Bill’s Fact Sheet.

Specifically, the Parental Right to Protect Act will:

Ensure CPS does not penalize parents for protecting their children from gender-transition interventions.

Make states that permit CPS to violate parental rights in gender-transition intervention cases ineligible for Title I funds under the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

Define gender-transition intervention to include both social and medical transitions so parental rights are protected more broadly.

Children’s Protective Services (CPS) Going After Parents

“If dealing with these issues at school wasn’t bad enough, now child protective services (CPS) are going after parents. In Indiana, a court recently upheld the removal of a child from parental custody after a CPS investigation alleged the parents were “verbally and emotionally abusing” the child when they would not use the child’s preferred pronouns or otherwise affirm the child’s desire to begin transgender medical interventions.”

The following is another gut-wrenching story:

In California, Abigail Martinez lost custody of her daughter and a court permitted only one hour of visitation each week because Ms. Martinez did not want her daughter to receive gender-transition interventions. Tragically, her daughter took her own life after changing her name and starting on cross-sex hormones.

“But once Yaeli Martinez was moved into foster care and later injected with testosterone, the heartbroken mother could only watch helplessly as the girl spiraled into depression that ended when she stepped in front of an oncoming train.”

“They killed my daughter,” a tearful Martinez told the Washington Examiner. “They had to pick pieces of her off of the track…At the funeral home, Martinez begged to see her daughter for the last time, even if it was just a hand or foot. The gentleman from the funeral home told me there’s nothing really that you can see or recognize,” Martinez said.

The articles continues, “The tragic plight of Yaeli, who went by the name Andrew when she died at 19, is a familiar tale for parents across the nation who have lost rights to their children for pushing back against gender transitioning procedures in many states. As a result, parents have been mobilizing in grassroots groups to support each other, resist medical intervention, and hang on to their children.”

Kudos to Florida

The Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee voted to prohibit trans-identified minors from receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery on October 28, 2022. Watch the video.

Kudos to Courageous Chole Cole

Detransitioner Chloe Cole Gives Powerful Testimony Against ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ At Capitol. “I believe Americans deserve to know the truth about this radical and perverse ideology, marketed as necessary and ‘life-saving’ health care…“No child deserves to suffer under the knife of a gender affirming surgeon. America’s children — all children — deserve better,” said Cole.

Cole spoke at a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol in support of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) new bill, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, that aims to shield minors from accessing the permanent, body- and life-altering medical treatments they may later come to regret.

MTG encourages Cole via Twitter.

Every American needs to hear Chloe Cole’s story.



What a courageous young woman! pic.twitter.com/FoBuSsREb2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 20, 2022

Detransitioned teen bashes Biden on ‘gender-affirming’ care: ‘He’s advocating child experimentation.’ Cole warned, “What Biden was saying is dangerous. He’s trying to advocate for further experimentation on children.”

Cole and Dr. Jordan Peterson, psychologist, discuss her story of medical transition and subsequent detransition at Our Duty website. Watch the interview on YouTube.

Resources:

Detrans United. “We are a group of former transgender-identifying youth and adults who have come together to voice our dissent against “gender affirming care,” influence policy, and provide a network of support for detransitioners.” Find them on Twitter. Read the letter they sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Moms for Liberty. See the list of state chapters.

Advocates Protecting Children. A non-profit (501c3) organization dedicated to fighting the gender industry, and especially its predation on children. Facebook. Schools & Children: Caught in the Transgender Industry’s Web – How the transgender industry has captured our schools and children via money, activism, propaganda, and marketing.

Watch on YouTube. Teacher Talks.

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?” Watch an author interview on YouTube.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler. An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018. Twitter.

“Parenting in a Transgender World: A Handbook,” by Erin Brewer. The goal of this book is to help arm your family with skills to successfully ward off recruitment into transgender ideology, to prevent the heartbreak of seeing children reject family and friends as well the very essence of who they are.

The following by Josh Wester is for the children:

“A better way forward for those experiencing confusion about their gender and sexuality. The gospel says that God made you and loves you. Male or female, he made you as you are and as you were always intended to be. You are broken but beautiful. You are flawed but infinitely loved. Whether you experience occasional discomfort or unbearable incongruity, God gave you your body and sex and gender. And none of it was done by accident. The solution to gender problems is not puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries. Instead, it is the pattern of God’s design for men and women that is set forth in the Scriptures and applied with the grace of the gospel.”

Folks, no child is born in the wrong body. Instead of emboldening kids to reject themselves, we need to encourage them connect their brain to their body. Feelings aren’t facts – biology is a fact.

And speaking out for struggling children and teens in no way devalues individuals that identity as transgender and who may be diagnosed with gender dysphoria disorder. Proclaiming the truth with compassion is not hate, bigotry, or transphobia.

Find out more info about Virginia Foxx and signup for her newsletter. Peruse her Facebook page and Twitter.

“We must stand up to the radical left and allow parents to protect their children — whether that be at school or at home.” – Virginia Foxx