Op-Ed: Democrats Biden, Levine, Newsom, Weiner – The Transgender Cultists Celebrate Mutilation of Misguided Trans Kids

In September, 2022, Governor Nuttypants signed into law Senator Wackypant’s legislation, Senate Bill 107, to provide refuge for kids that identify as transgender and their families. File photo: Sangiao Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“We should be tolerant—indeed, loving—toward those who struggle with their gender identity, but also be aware of the harm done to the common good, particularly to children, when transgender identity is normalized.” –Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Chief of Scam Joe Biden and Assistant Secretary of Health Richard Leland Levine (aka Rachel), and the deviant Democrat states continue to pedal and pander the gruesome gender-affirming model of care.

Two politicians pandering poisonous propaganda in California are wanna-be mega mutilators of kids – and their highway to Hades is built on a fairytale. Gov. Gavin Nuttypants Newsom and Senator Scott Wackypants Weiner of Comyfornia celebrate mutilation of kids with SB 107.

“According to an international group of over 100 clinicians and researchers, there is currently no biological evidence for “gender identity” and no laboratory test that can distinguish a trans-identified person from a non-trans-identified person,” as reported in The Daily Wire.

Follow the science.

“Sex change’ is biologically impossible,” said Johns Hopkins Psychiatrist Dr. Paul McHugh. “People who undergo sex-reassignment surgery do not change from men to women or vice versa. Rather, they become feminized men or masculinized women. Claiming that this is civil-rights matter and encouraging surgical intervention is in reality to collaborate with and promote a mental disorder.”

Scientific facts didn’t deter Gov. Nuttypants Newsom.

Senator Wackypants tweeted BIG NEWS: @GavinNewsom signed into law our bill (SB 107) to offer refuge to trans kids & their families if they’re being criminalized in their home states.

BIG NEWS: @GavinNewsom signed into law our bill (SB 107) to offer refuge to trans kids & their families if they’re being criminalized in their home states.



States like Texas & Alabama are seeking to tear these families apart. California won’t be party to it. We have your backs. pic.twitter.com/cbQsmhatip — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 30, 2022

Woke Weiner tweeted on New Year’s Day January 1, 2023: Tonight, at midnight, SB 107 goes into effect & California officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families. As red states pursue 100s of laws criminalizing LGBTQ people — with incitement to violence all too common — CA stands strong as a beacon of hope.

Tonight at midnight, SB 107 goes into effect & California officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families.



As red states pursue 100s of laws criminalizing LGBTQ people — with incitement to violence all too common — CA stands strong as a beacon of hope. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 31, 2022

Is it just me, or is Sen. Wackypants Weiner overly excited to promote and partake in minors having healthy breasts, uteruses, and genitals removed?

The legislation will also block California courts from enforcing out-of-state court orders revoking custody for parents who allowed their children to get illegal sex changes.

Newsom is alienating the sensible parent that knows gender ideology is a nonscience theory based on fantasy and sinking sand. How horrific for the rational and stable parent.

The Protect Child Health Coalition opposed the legislation writing in its argument: “Senate Bill 107 is an extreme over-reaction to modest efforts by other states to prevent harm to minors. It would create a series of unprecedented and dangerous exceptions to California law and customary practice regarding cooperation with other states’ legal proceedings.”

Yes, it is extreme – and malevolent.

In 2007, Boston Children’s Hospital “became the first major program in the United States to focus on transgender children and adolescents,” via its website. A decade later, more than 45 pediatric gender clinics have opened their doors to our nation’s children.

Other States in America

“11 States Move to Ban Child Sex Changes as Surgery Demand Soars,” according to a 2023 article on the Human Event website. “Republican state lawmakers are seeking to ban so-called gender-affirming care for youth due to the complete lack of quality evidence to support it, the invasive and irreversible nature of the interventions, and the sharply rising rates of detransition and regret.”

Kudos to the eleven states.

Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia have proposed legislation to protect children and adolescents.

Kudos to Florida

The opposite of California’s duo of distain and disgust is Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo – protectors of children.

In June of 2020, The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) urged the state’s board of medicine to establish standards of care in accordance with guidance strongly advising against child sex treatments, as reported in The Daily Caller.

In a past tweet, the Florida Department of Health released guidance pushing back on @HHSGov unscientific shift in the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents.

Today, the Florida Department of Health released guidance pushing back on @HHSGov unscientific shift in the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents.



The press release is available here: https://t.co/JsE4HcYOUD… pic.twitter.com/vmWQhBsaai — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) April 20, 2022

Kudos to Texas

HB 42 in Texas would classify prescribing off-label puberty blockers and harmful cross-sex hormones to gender-distressed children and adolescents as child abuse.

Where are the other Republican states? Defending and protecting children from the transgender cult movement is an utmost priority.

Other Nations

Moreover, other nations are starting to abandon the model of care pushed by the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH).

Resources

Studies:

A report in The New Atlantis journal was co-authored by former Chief of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Dr. Paul McHugh and Arizona State University Professor of Statistics and Biostatistics Lawrence Mayer. They concluded that “gender identity” is not separate from biological sex.

Vast Majority of Gender Dysphoric Boys Desist, Long-Term Study Finds. Journal: Frontiers in Psychology. A long-term follow-up of male children with gender dysphoria has found that most study participants desisted over time and accepted themselves as boys. The groundbreaking study used the largest sample to date of boys referred to clinics for gender dysphoria. Researchers first assessed the children at approximately age 7, following up with participants when they reached adolescence and again in early adulthood.

The researchers/authors noted that the boys in the study were seen “during a period of time when treatment recommendations, if such were made, often aimed to reduce the gender dysphoria between the child’s felt gender identity and biological sex.” Recommendations often included “psychotherapy or psychoanalysis, behavior therapy, group therapy, parent-counseling, and interventions in the naturalistic environment, such as encouragement of same-sex peer relations.”

Books:

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier. “Why, in the last decade, has the diagnosis “gender dysphoria,” transformed from a vanishingly rare affliction, applying almost exclusively to boys and men, to an epidemic among teenage girls?”

Watch an author interview on YouTube.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” by Maria Keffler.

An author, speaker, and teacher with a background in educational psychology, Keffler has fought to protect children from unethical activism and dangerous policies around sexuality and transgender ideology since 2018.

The following excerpts are from individuals concerning their viewpoints on books about gender ideology, transgenderism, and biological facts on the two sexes:

“One of the most powerful things that needs to be articulated to the general public right now is that this is not just an argument between feminists, or something strange that a handful of people are yelling about online, or an issue that only affects a small group of people. Human sexual reproduction, biological sex, is how each human being on this planet came into existence. What we mean by these words, these concepts, goes to the very core of humanity. This is an every single person issue. The more people read and talk about these different ideas, of what gender ideology is, of when sex matters, the better.”

“Male and Female are being dumped as fluid labels that anyone can choose, without acknowledging “the science” of biology. If we are to trust the science, we should do so for everything, even this subject that should not even be contentious.”

Note: These views parallel my own views about the transgender cult movement. I didn’t include opposite opinions, although I do read them to better understand the viewpoints of others. When you write opinion-editorial columns, you have leeway to augment your own beliefs, perceptions, conclusions, and theories.

“Everyone, after all, knows how babies are made. In order to accomplish the goal of persuading Americans to go along with the pretense that sex doesn’t exist, we needed a new word. That magic word is “transgender,” proclaims Kara Dansky author of “The Abolition of Sex: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women and Girls.”

Folks, use your critical thinking skills and arrive at your own conclusions.