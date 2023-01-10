COPS: Two Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery To 7-Eleven In Boynton Beach Area

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate two suspects they say are wanted for an armed robbery to a 7-Eleven store in unincorporated Boynton Beach. According to authorities, unknown male and female entered 7-Eleven and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. It is believed they fled in a black 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.