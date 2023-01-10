CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Two Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery To 7-Eleven In Boynton Beach Area

By Joe Mcdermott
Armed Robbery to 7-Eleven
According to authorities, unknown male and female entered 7-Eleven and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. It is believed they fled in a black 4-door sedan. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 am. The 7-Eleven is located on Military Trail.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate two suspects they say are wanted for an armed robbery to a 7-Eleven store in unincorporated Boynton Beach. According to authorities, unknown male and female entered 7-Eleven and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. It is believed they fled in a black 4-door sedan. This incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 am. The 7-Eleven is located on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

This incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 am. The 7-Eleven is located on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

