Biden Administration Considering National Ban on Gas Stoves Due To Health Concerns; May Cause Asthma And Other Respiratory Ailments

A report found that gas stoves used in approximately 40 percent of U.S. households produce pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine matter. File photo: Goodbishop, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration’s Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is weighing a nationwide ban on gas stoves, citing new reports that claim the cooking devices are potentially the source of harmful pollutants and could be contributing to an uptick in the number of reported cases of asthma and other respiratory and health ailments.

CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. Said that the agency is mulling over the possibility of a ban, but is looking to explore more options before taking such a drastic policy step.

“This is a hidden hazard,” he said. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

The reports in question – conducted by American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity – found that the gas stoves used in approximately 40 percent of U.S. households produce pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and fine matter.

The degree that these substances are emitted on average by gas stoves surpasses levels that are deemed safe for human beings, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization.

According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, approximately 12 percent of cases of childhood asthma can be traced back to gas stoves, as can instances of respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other ailments.

As opposed to an outright ban on gas stoves, some experts say that the CPSC should instead impose emissions standards on the devices, similar to automobiles.

The CPSC will reportedly be opening up the topic of gas stoves and the potential harm they cause for public comment later in 2023.