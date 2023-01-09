Op-Ed: Woke Culture or Woke Parody? DC Comics Joker Gives Birth to Baby Boy in Batman Comic Book

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In the latest issue of DC Comics’ series, “The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing,” Batman’s nemesis becomes pregnant and gives birth to a male child. File photo: ilikeyellow, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Just when you thought the woke transgender hole could not be dug any deeper – the hole gets way deeper. Ludicrous, nonsensical, and as daffy as the nostalgic cartoon duck.

DC Comics advertised the issue as containing Joker’s “most bizarre caper yet.” The wacky-doodles accomplished their goal.

This is me cringing to the bazillion degree. So absurd and asinine that I couldn’t even push out a mini chuckle.

But, upon more reflection – is DC poking fun at the trans cultural movement? If that’s the motive, then a parody on nonscience-based gender ideology and cancel culture would be laughable. Biological males cannot become pregnant.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Sidebar: I don’t partake in comic books – not my thing.

Related: Zatanna’s Attempt to Insult the Joker Led to DC’s Most Disgusting Body Horror Moment

Related: ‘Grotesque’ new Batman story features the Joker becoming pregnant and giving birth to a ‘handsome’ baby

In the latest issue of DC Comics’ series, “The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing,” Batman’s nemesis becomes pregnant and kind of gives birth to a male child.

In this volume, created by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico, the “Clown prince of Crime” becomes pregnant by magician superhero Zatanna’s spell gone wild and he vomits a blob of brown goo that morphs into his mirror image – Joker, Jr.

My question: Who is the mother? Or was it just a magic egg and a magic sperm that collided? Voilà! A mud baby.

Hold on…

Zatanna claims to be the mom.

Let’s backtrack.

“As with most of his backup stories, the Joker stuck his foot in his mouth around the wrong person. This time he fell for Zatanna, and when he said they would make beautiful babies together, Zatanna cursed him so that “No one else will ever have his baby”. Unfortunately, in her anger and disgust at the Joker’s attraction to her, Zatanna inadvertently caused the very thing she was trying to prevent. After leaving him face down in the mud, Joker accidentally consumed a good deal of it, and in the morning, discovered he was pregnant.”

Why, oh why, am I writing my column on this? Argh.

“A later visit to Doctor Phosphorous resulted in a bizarre birthing process, as the Joker vomited all the mud he had consumed, which then became a small, malformed creature that he and his henchmen tried to kill. Shockingly, the creature then morphed into a miniature version of the Joker, becoming the son he was never supposed to have.”

Watch video discussions on YouTube.

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lO-il29rLs]

Responses on YouTube:

“I’m just speechless…How else can they humiliate and destroy comics…”

“The comic writers at DC are literally the definition of insanity.”

“This is the death of comic books folks.”

“The perfect way to destroy an iconic villain.”

“They’re using shock value as free advertising but all they’re doing is killing their brand.”

“Wouldn’t Joker just turn this situation into a horrific joke. Like he does with literally everything else?”

“There is no way that this isn’t intentional to destroy the brand.”

What’s next?

Options:

Batman, Joker and the rest of the gang go drag with their own DC Drag Queen show.

Heroes and villains turn into rainbow-colored nonbinary unicorns.

Or is the Joker dreaming or fantasizing about an event that’s only manifested in his mind.

Go woke – Go broke. Is this end of Joker’s career?

One Twitter responder opined, “Who else is sick of this lunacy?”

In the new Joker comic he gets pregnant and gives birth. Yep, the Joker is trans now. At least the character is the joker because a pregnant woman thinking they’re a pregnant man is the definition of a joker. Who else is sick of this lunacy? pic.twitter.com/xAZMNlIqux — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 6, 2023

My hand is raised.

Folks, I pledge that I will never write about something so ridiculous ever again.