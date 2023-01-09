Florida Rep. Byron Donalds Confirms House GOP’s Intent to Impeach President Biden

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) revealed on Sunday that he will be appointed to the House Republican Steering Committee in exchange for supporting Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker. File photo: Midary, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) confirmed that the new GOP House majority’s intent is to investigate the Biden Administration and, ultimately, impeach President Joe Biden if possible.

Donalds – revealed on Sunday that he will be appointed to the House Republican Steering Committee in exchange for supporting Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker – spoke on Fox about the numerous investigations the new Congress will be engaging in the new year, including accusations of FBI-led social media censorship and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

Maria Bartiromo: "Will you support impeaching Joe Biden?"



Rep. Byron Donalds: "That something will happen. What we witnessed when Democrats were in control was that they picked the target which was President Trump and they did everything they could to try to damage him." pic.twitter.com/CKtWdM8zQ5 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 8, 2023

However, when Bartiromo asked Donalds is potentially impeaching President Biden was on the table, the Florida Rep. replied in the affirmative.

“But you’re talking about a task force of 80 FBI agents just solely focused on amplifying lies and suppressing truth. And we all would like to see some accountability there. If you find that there was actual evidence of wrongdoing, will you support impeaching Joe Biden?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, that’s something that will happen,” Donalds replied. “But, right now, what we want to do is get to the process of going through the investigations. Let me be very clear…what we witnessed when the Democrats were in control was that they picked the target, which was President Trump, and they did everything they could to try to damage him in any possible way.”

Donalds stated that thorough probes will take place first to ascertain the guilt or innocence of any parties that are accused of wrongdoing before any punitive measures are taken.

“What Republicans are committing to do is going through the investigation process. We want the evidence to speak for itself,” he said. “We want the American people to see that. And if the conclusions become clear that there are high crimes and misdemeanors that have been committed, then we will be pushing forward with the next necessary course of action.”