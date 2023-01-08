CrimeLocalSociety

Plantation Man Charged with 44 Counts of Facilitating Drag Racing on Miami-Dade Highways and Roadways

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, 31 year-old Ericandrew Gotay of Plantation (left) was charged with 44 counts of Facilitating Drag Racing on Highways/Roadways. Detectives say 20 year-old Micheal Trillo, participated in these illegal drag racing activities and was charged accordingly.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), along with thier law enforcement partners, continue addressing dangerous and illegal drag racing activities throughout Miami-Dade County.

According to authorities, these individuals arrive at organized car meets for the sole purpose of engaging in reckless and dangerous actions across the County, which include drag racing, burnouts, sliding, drifting, and donuts. The MDPD Homeland Security Bureau, conducted an investigation from August 27, 2022, through the present time, to curtail these types of traffic offenses and have arrested an organizer, 31 year-old Ericandrew Gotay of Plantation. He has been charged with 44 counts of Facilitating Drag Racing on Highways/Roadways.

Detectives also arrested 20 year-old Micheal Trillo, who detectives say has participated in these illegal drag racing activities and was charged with Riot/Engage; Reckless Driving; Drag Racing/Highway; Battery Aggravated/Law Enforcement Officer; Agg. Flee. Att. Elude PO after Accident/Injury/Damage; Leaving Scene of an Accident/Prop Damage; Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this or other reckless and dangerous incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
