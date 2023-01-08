Op-Ed: Woke Amazon Transgender Cult Bans Books That Treat Gender Dysphoria as Mental Illness

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Amazon has jumped on the book-banning wagon due the transgender cult movement that continues to sweep across America and the zealous activists that keep screaming censorship for those that disagree with their theories. File photo: Dennizn, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” –George R.R. Martin

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos (aka book bully). He’s joined the censorship club by banning a nonfictional book on the topic of gender ideology; specifically transgenderism. Bezos also owns left-winger Washington Post. So, connect the dots.

The top individual insider shareholders of Amazon are Jeff Bezos, Andrew Jassy, and Jeffrey Blackburn, and the top institutional shareholders are Advisor Group Inc., Vanguard Group Inc., and BlackRock Inc. Follow the money and power trail.

Amazon has jumped on the book-banning wagon due the transgender cult movement that continues to sweep across America and the zealous activists that keep screaming censorship for those that disagree with their theories. Obviously, Amazon does not value or support freedom of speech for all — only for those they select as worthy.

Where are the free speech, no-banned-books liberals? Where is the American Library Association? Their mouths are closed. Hypocrisy at its finest.

“When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,” a book by Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D. “This book exposes the contrast between the media’s sunny depiction of gender fluidity and the often sad reality of living with gender dysphoria. It gives a voice to people who tried to “transition” by changing their bodies, and found themselves no better off. Especially troubling are the stories told by adults who were encouraged to transition as children but later regretted subjecting themselves to those drastic procedures.”

Updated 3/16/2021– Amazon has responded to four Senators who expressed their concern over the removal of When Harry Became Sally from sale…As to the removal of this specific book, the letter states that Amazon has “chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”

Republican senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Mike Lee (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.) asked Amazon to clarify why the book had been removed from the platform and whether the ban marked the beginning of a new approach from the tech giant.

Originally posted 3/4/2021– The National Coalition Against Censorship is deeply concerned by Amazon’s sudden decision to remove from sale a book, When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment by Ryan T. Anderson. Amazon had been selling this controversial title for the last three years. While the book’s arguments anger many people, they are part of the public debate over gender identity. Amazon’s decision to stop selling it threatens the marketplace of ideas.

Anderson tweeted: A week after they removed my book, Amazon still refuses to say which aspect of their “content policy” the book violates (after three years of not violating that policy). And they refuse to say which page of the book commits the offense.

A week after they removed my book, Amazon still refuses to say which aspect of their "content policy" the book violates (after three years of not violating that policy). And they refuse to say which page of the book commits the offense. You can buy direct https://t.co/dTNu2W6jWT — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) February 26, 2021

“My book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment was released exactly three years ago. It was attacked twice on the New York Times op-ed page. The Washington Post ran a hit piece on it that was riddled with errors. It was obvious the critics hadn’t read the book. But they were threatened by it and wanted to discredit it lest anyone pick it up and learn from it,” writes Anderson.

He continues, “The people who did read the book discovered that it is an accurate and accessible presentation of the scientific, medical, philosophical, and legal debates surrounding the trans phenomenon. Yes, it advances an argument against transgender ideology from a viewpoint. But it doesn’t get any facts wrong, and it doesn’t engage in heated rhetoric.”

Hmmm. Amazon is now the gender police. And they are the deciders about transgenderism. Do the book bullies know that gender ideology is a nonscience theory based on beliefs and feelings?

Transgenderism has zero grounding in science.

Read the 144-page study in The New Atlantis. Former Chief of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Dr. Paul R. McHugh and Arizona State University professor of statistics and biostatistics Lawrence S. Mayer co-authored the report.

“The understanding of sexual orientation as an innate, biologically fixed property of human beings—the idea that people are “born that way”—is not supported by scientific evidence.”

(page 7)

It appears the Amazon gender culture activists are speaking for science. When and where did they receive degrees in psychiatry, medicine, or biology? Oh, they didn’t.

“Critiquing and challenging both parts of the “born that way” paradigm—both the notion that sexual orientation is biologically determined and fixed, and the related notion that there is a fixed gender independent of biological sex—enables us to ask important questions about sexuality, sexual behaviors, gender, and individual and social goods in a different light. Some of these questions lie outside the scope of this work, but those that we have examined suggest that there is a great chasm between much of the public discourse and what science has shown.” (page 116)

Sorry, Lady Gaga, but you are wrong. Change the lyrics to your 2011 song “Born This Way.”

“The Philosophical Contradictions of the Transgender Worldview,” a 2018 article by Anderson.

“The thinking of transgender activists is inherently confused and filled with internal contradictions. Activists never acknowledge those contradictions. Instead, they opportunistically rely on whichever claim is useful at any given moment.”

“While biological sex is, with very few exceptions, a well-defined, binary trait (male versus female) corresponding to how the body is organized for reproduction, gender identity is a more subjective attribute. For most people, their own gender identity is probably not a significant concern; most biological males identify as boys or men, and most biological females identify as girls or women. But some individuals experience an incongruence between their biological sex and their gender identity. If this struggle causes them to seek professional help, then the problem is classified as “gender dysphoria,” according to the study. (page 93)

The Amazon zoo crew decided the diagnosis of gender dysphoria is bogus and is not a mental disorder. Therefore they banned “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to Transgender Movement.” However, not all drag queens identify as transgendered. Some identify as homosexual, bisexual, or heterosexual cross-dressers.

Individuals with gender dysphoria deserve treatment based on research with a scientific foundation. And we need to treat them with empathy and compassion.

In February, 2018, the New York Times published a column by Jennifer Finney Boylan, claiming Ryan Anderson’s book “suggests that transgender people are crazy, and that what we deserve at every turn is scorn, contempt and belittlement.” No passage in the book even remotely implies this, according to an article in The American Conservative.

Anderson tweeted: There is a debate, which Amazon is seeking to shut down, about how best to help patients who experience gender dysphoria. Amazon’s delisting of my book cuts off vital political and cultural discussion about important matters when we need it most.

There is a debate, which Amazon is seeking to shut down, about how best to help patients who experience gender dysphoria. Amazon’s delisting of my book cuts off vital political and cultural discussion about important matters when we need it most. https://t.co/4CBQzLODoL — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) March 12, 2021

“Sex Reassignment Doesn’t Work. Here Is the Evidence,” a 2018 article by Anderson. “Contrary to the claims of activists, sex isn’t “assigned” at birth—and that’s why it can’t be “reassigned.” As I explain in “When Harry Became Sally,” sex is a bodily reality that can be recognized well before birth with ultrasound imaging. The sex of an organism is defined and identified by the way in which it (he or she) is organized for sexual reproduction.”

Folks, I will be purchasing books from other vendors – not from Amazon.

“Where they have burned books, they will end in burning human beings.” –Heinrich Heine