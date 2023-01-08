Op-Ed: What is HUMAN 2.0? Why and What Do You Need to Know?

Elon Musk has already sounded the alarm about humans being usurped by artificial intelligence in a series of well-publicized warnings. File photo: Ociacia, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Imagine it’s eight years from now. All the other kids in your daughter’s third-grade class are way ahead of her because their brains are connected directly to Google and a calculator, and they’re SMSing back and forth by Wi-Fi telepathy between their brains.. all while your daughter sits there in class being stunted because she must memorise things the old-fashioned way and can’t send messages brain-to-brain.” –Ben Goertzel.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Ralph Smart’s commentary begins with the above quote. I just read Smart’s interpretation and explanation in TOTT News, a newspaper in Australia. I signed up for TOTT email articles at no cost. The reason I read newspapers, articles, and blogs from other countries is to be prepared because what’s over there is coming over here.

Folks, you may proclaim:

No Matrix mixing with mechanisms for me. No artificial intelligence (aka AI) chips, electrodes, and wires embedded into my brain. You cannot force me to merge with a machine!

No way, you may say – not in America, the greatest place of independence, sovereignty, and self-government on planet Earth. Transitioning humans into AI machines cannot happen in the nation with a U.S. Constitution, a Bill of Rights, and the Statue of Liberty. We are a freedom-loving and liberty-loving land. Leave my brain alone.

Who is Ralph Smart?

Smart is a psychologist, author, counsellor and creator of the YouTube channel, “Infinite Waters” (Diving Deep).

Watch the following YouTube video: HUMAN 2.0 – Spiritual Warfare is upon us.

What is it?

“This is how human beings are going to be upgraded. Human beings are going to become human machines,” proclaims Smart. “In the age of transitions, I want you to become familiar with three terms.”

Transhumanism: when human beings integrate with technology. Post-humanism: after we have integrated with technology a world. Singularity: artificial intelligence supersedes human intellect. Humans are taken over by AI.

“Human beings have to make the greatest choice they’ve ever had to make in their entire lives. A choice between humanity being human or being a cyborg. A choice between being in a state of fear or choosing love first and foremost,” Smart continues.

Who is it?

Smart refers to the AI megalomaniacs as “the organic ones” who are “masters of illusions.”No names given.

“They are afraid of love because love creates a world, they cannot control…love is their Kryptonite.”

“Choose your humanity over their metaverse…and their artificial insanity.” The battle is about “making humans machines.”

“I’m here to tell you what you need to hear. People are starting to wake up. The Great Awakening right now and this is the great paradox. It seems like everyone is just falling asleep plugged into the Matrix. No millions of people are waking up because this is the time for the Great Awakening…”

“Remind yourself being free is your birthright.”

“They use social media as a way to distract and disconnect individuals.” Furthermore, a mental health “crisis” via COVID-19 was manufactured.

“No computer can be as great as a human because the one thing artificial intelligence does not have that human beings do – is a soul,” declares Smart.

I absolutely agree with Smart. The human brain, the human soul, and the human spirit cannot be outdone by a computer or AI.

Back to the organic ones.

“History began when humans invented God and history will end when humans become gods,” asserts Yuval Noah Harari. Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and the other members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) call Harari, the Prophet.

Hmmm. The prophet of what? AI, transhumanism, technocracy, immortality?

Watch on YouTube: There is Something Very Strange about This Man! “THE PROPHET”: Yuval Noah Harari. “Transhumanism is a technocratic system that is being pressed by the global elitists and especially by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum and driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is bringing about the WEF’s planned and orchestrated Great Reset a.k.a. the New World Order.”

Watch on YouTube: Yuval Noah Harari. Keep Them Happy with Drugs and Computer Games. “What do we need humans for or what do we need so many humans for?” Harari asks.

Folks, who do you think the organic ones are? Smart has multiple videos on his YouTube channel.

Smart appears to be an upbeat individual with positive energy, but has some New Age mumbo-jumbo beliefs, in my opinion. However, he appears to be a caring and loving person based on what he says in his videos. Plus, I am partial to mental health professionals. Spending a career helping hurting and traumatized people is our commonality.

I find his philosophy of life to be interesting. He sees spirituality as a necessary part of humanity. However, he doesn’t mention God, Jesus, or the Bible. He does discuss good vs. evil and spiritual warfare, but from a humanist perspective. And humanism is nothing more than a religion which replaces God with humanity.

“There is a force,” he says and one side is based on fear, separation, ignorance. “Choose love over everything,” he decrees. He also proclaims “Heaven is a state of mind” and not a literal place and you can “create your own reality.” However, I disagree with those premises. Reality and truth are created by God and Heaven is where God resides. However, through the Holy Spirit, Jesus resides inside the believers.

I agree with his viewpoint about how the world is overly submerged in technology and social media. Yes, we need to spend more time in nature and away from cell phones, computers, and television.

Smart says “The mainstream media lie and manipulate the masses.” I agree with that. “Do your own research. Get wise. Get smart,” he says. Thumps up.

Some might call Smart a conspiracy theorist on some of his views – but some might call me that as well.

Use your own critical thinking skills if you decide to listen to his ideas, beliefs, and opinions. But I think he hits the nail on the head with his HUMAN 2.0 theory.

More info on HUMAN 2.0

“Human 2.0 Is Coming Faster Than You Think. Will You Evolve With The Times?” asks a 2018 article in Forbes. “It’s no secret that Google has transhumanistic aspirations. In 2011, Steven Levy made this bold statement about the company in the book, In the Plex: “From the very start, its founders saw Google as a vehicle to realize the dream of artificial intelligence in augmenting humanity.”

Google hired Ray Kurzweil to be its Director of Engineering in 2012.

“The Singularity Is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology,” is a 2006 book by Kurzweil. In his classic, “The Age of Spiritual Machines,” he argued that computers would soon rival the full range of human intelligence at its best. Now he examines the next step in this inexorable evolutionary process: the union of human and machine, in which the knowledge and skills embedded in our brains will be combined with the vastly greater capacity, speed, and knowledge-sharing ability of our creations.

The founder and CEO of SingularityNET, Ben Goertzel is also the chairman of the Artificial General Intelligence Society and the OpenCog Foundation. Along with David Hanson of Hanson Robotics, Goertzel co-created Sophia, the first robot to gain national citizenship.

Elon Musk has already sounded the alarm about humans being usurped by artificial intelligence in a series of well-publicized warnings.

I don’t know about you, but I refuse to be fused, wired, or chipped. And I am against the HUMAN 2.0 process and product of a person being merged with an AI machine. Transhumanism is not my thing.