West Virginia “Save Women’s Sports” Law Banning Trans Players in Female Sports Upheld by Federal Judge

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Selma Bacha of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates with the trophy after winning UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Barcelona FC v Olympique Lyonnais at the Juventus. Turin, Italy – May 21, 2022. File photo: ph.FAB, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CHARLESTON, WV – A federal judge has upheld a “Save Women’s Sports” law passed in West Virginia that bans transgender male-to-female athletes from competing on female sports teams.

In his ruling on House Bill 329, Judge Joseph R. Goodwin of the Southern District of West Virginia ruled that the “Save Women’s Sports Bill,” – which officially defines “girl” and “woman” as a “biological female” as it pertains to middle, high school, and college sports – is “constitutionally permissible” and is “substantially related to its important interest in providing equal athletic opportunities for females.”

“I have no doubt that H.B. 3293 aimed to politicize participation in school athletics for transgender students,” Goodwin wrote in his decision. “Nevertheless, there is not a sufficient record of legislative animus. Considering the law under the intermediate scrutiny standard, I find that it is substantially related to an important government interest.”

The “Save Women’s Sports” bill was originally introduced in March 2021 amid controversy generated by what some refer to as the “unfair” inclusion of female-identifying males participating in women’s sports, due to their inherent biological advantages. Opponents of the law, however, argue that it is discriminatory against transgendered individuals, but often overlook the disadvantages that females forced to endure – including being denied opportunities for sports scholarships – when physically competing against biological males.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Common sense and female athletes in West Virginia were handed a huge win as a federal judge ruled in favor of the state's Save Women’s Sports Bill.



"Transgender girls are biologically male."https://t.co/WSUM1ap7ok — OutKick (@Outkick) January 6, 2023

H.B. 3293 was challenged in court by the American Civil Liberties Union, who was representing a transgender middle school student who was banned from competing on a girl’s cross-country team. However, Goodwin noted that there are distinct biological advantages that trans athletes possess over biological females that were relevant to his ruling.

“While some females may be able to outperform some males, it is generally accepted that, on average, males outperform females athletically because of inherent physical differences between the sexes,” he said. “This is not an overbroad generalization, but rather a general principle that realistically reflects the average physical differences between the sexes.”