COPS: Naked Man Arrested for Masturbating Outside Port Charlotte Daycare; Staff Says He Attempted To Get Inside The Building

According to authorities, 44 year-old Derrick Lee Nelson, also jiggled on the locked door handles, attempting to get inside the building. Deputies say when the arrived, Nelson was completely naked and crawled out of the camper, onto the ground.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – According to authorities, a naked man was arrested after exposing himself outside a Port Charlotte daycare. Deputies say when the arrived, they were alerted that staff last noticed the man near the outdoor shower area on the right side of the building.

Deputies made their way to a camper trailer that is being stored in the parking lot of the daycare. As they approached, they alerted the subject of their presence and requested that he exit the camper. The subject, identified as 44 year-old Derrick Lee Nelson, was completely naked and crawled out of the camper, onto the ground. Nelson’s clothing was located inside the trailer along with a small amount of THC near his items. While deputies spoke with Nelson, he exhibited signs of being under the influence of narcotics.

Throughout the investigation, daycare staff shared that they witnessed the male subject walk to the front door of the daycare while masturbating. Staff also stated he jiggled on the locked door handles, attempting to get inside the building.

Nelson was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on charges of exposure of sexual organs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

According to authorities, Nelson did not have permission to be inside the trailer where a broken television was located and was additionally charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and criminal mischief, more than $1000 damaged.

“This type of behavior is absurd. And especially around children. This is a clear sign that this individual is in need of an intervention. If you or someone you love is struggling, reach out. We can’t force you, but we can guide you. — SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Sheriff Prummell is working to eliminate drug addiction in our community through the Drug Recovery Initiative. Through this initiative, those seeking assistance can bring their user amount of drugs to any district office or call deputies to your location. Through partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge, without fear of arrest.