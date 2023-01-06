CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Man And His Girlfriend Arrested for Sexual Abuse of 2-Year-Old

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31
Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31, are each charged with 1 count of lewd or lascivious molestation, 1 count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and 1 count of child abuse in the case that was reported to the Volusia Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit this week.

DELTONA, FL – According to authorities, a Deltona man and his girlfriend are charged with molesting a 2-year-old in their care.

The exact date of the abuse is unconfirmed, but it’s believed to have occurred in October 2022, when Zeak and Shearin engaged in a sex act with the 2-year-old victim. The incident was discovered after Zeak’s spouse learned about his extramarital affair with Shearin, and obtained hundreds of text messages that included evidence of the abuse.

To protect the identity of the child victim, his specific relationship to the defendants is not being released. The messages reviewed by Volusia Sheriff’s detectives included detailed references to the sexual abuse as well as discussion of plans for future abuse.

Zeak and Shearin were each arrested Wednesday night and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. Zeak remained in custody on $152,500 bond as of this writing. Shearin posted $152,500 bond and was released Thursday night.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

