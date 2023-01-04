PulteGroup Opens New Model Homes At Bradley Creek; Community Offers Single-Family Homes From The Mid-$300s

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PulteGroup has opened four professionally decorated model homes at Bradley Creek.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, has opened four professionally decorated model homes at Bradley Creek, a new construction single-family home community located in Clay County.

“Our new model homes at Bradley Creek showcase innovative home designs in a prime location,” said Tony Nason, President of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “Our Bradley Creek community offers homebuyers Pulte’s collection of consumer-inspired home designs, family-friendly amenities and convenient access to everything Northeast Florida has to offer.”

Pulte is building new construction one- and two-story, single-family homes on stunning 60-foot homesites at Bradley Creek. The company offers 12 thoughtfully designed floorplans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet, with three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are open daily. New homes at Bradley Creek start in the mid-$300s.

The Bradley Creek community offers homebuyers Pulte’s collection of consumer-inspired home designs.

Bradley Creek offers a beautiful surrounding natural backdrop and a variety of amenities including a playground, picnic area, trails and a multi-purpose field. The community is zoned within the Clay County School District and is a short drive from nature trails, recreational waterways and state parks. Bradley Creek is located near shopping and retail centers and the First Coast Expressway, which provides quick access and easy commuting in and around Northeast Florida.

Bradley Creek is located at 2308 Bradley Park Drive in Green Cove Springs. For more information, call (904) 604-6938 or visit www.pulte.com/jacksonville.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.