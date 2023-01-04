BusinessHealthSociety

Distinguished Massachusetts Police Officer Christopher Davis, 42, Died Suddenly While Off-Duty on New Years Eve

By Christopher Boyle
Stoughton Police Officer Christopher A. Davis, just 42, died suddenly while off-duty on Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022.
Stoughton Police Officer Christopher A. Davis, just 42, died suddenly while off-duty on Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

BROCKTON, MA – Christopher A. Davis, a veteran Massachusetts police officer with a history of dedicated service to his community shocked his friends and loved ones after he suddenly passed away Saturday at the age of just 42. 

Davis was discovered unresponsive in his Brockton home on December 31 at about 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced deceased. His cause of death has yet to be determined. 

The sad news was announced in a statement released on January 1 by Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara. 

“Officer Davis’s kindness, bravery, dedication and devotion to his family, friends, the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department and the Stoughton community will be greatly missed,” McNamara said. “Please keep his family, friends and the members of the Stoughton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.” 

Davis, who had been with the department for 17 years, was a member of Stoughton Police Department’s (SPD) Special Operations Unit and had received the SPD’s Distinguished Service Award in 2012. He was also the department’s defensive tactics instructor in addition to being a certified arson investigator. 

“He has been a dedicated member of the Stoughton Police Special Operations Unit, representing the Department with the utmost professionalism throughout the region,” McNamara said. “Please keep his family, friends and the members of the Stoughton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.” 

Davis leaves behind his daughter, fiancé, mother, brother, niece and grandchildren. 

Christopher Boyle

