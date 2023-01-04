BusinessPoliticsU.S. News

SOURCE: Biden Rumored to Replace Kamala Harris As Running Mate for 2024; Blames Her For His Own Low Approval Ratings

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
A Radar Online source says that President Joe Biden believes Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have the polling numbers or the staying power for long-term political success.  File photos: RedhoodStudios, Daniel Hernandez-Salazar, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden is rumored to be considering replacing Vice President Kamala Harris with an entirely different running mate when he hits the campaign trail for his upcoming 2024 reelection bid to potentially increase his chances of a second term in the White House, rumors say

Biden, 80, is reportedly disappointed with the overall performance of Harris, 58, as his second-in-command, citing her lack of progress on domestic policy issues, and is blaming her for his own low approval ratings. 

Biden is supposedly so incensed with Harris’ lack of success at her job that he is considering replacing her as his Democratic running mate in 2024, and is allegedly already looking for another prominent female candidate to run with him, according to a Radar Online source. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“Joe’s no fool,” the source said. “He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama to the ticket instead of Kamala, his chances immediately improve against any Republican nominee.” 

A second source echoed the same sentiment, saying that Biden believes that Harris doesn’t have the polling numbers or the staying power for long-term political success. 

“Joe’s also looking ahead,” the second source claimed. “If he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028. Kamala doesn’t seem to have the right stuff.” 

The specific issues that Biden has with his current VP include her botched role of “border czar” amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border – which has seen a whopping 2.3 million migrants illegally cross over into the country since October 2021 – as well as her difficulties in getting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed in the Senate after the bill was approved by the House of Representatives. 

“Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she’s done nothing but make a hash out of them,” the source asserted. “Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall…she had to go.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Former NFL Jacksonville Jaguars Lineman Uchechukwu Nwaneri …

Christopher Boyle

Buffalo Bills NFL Player Damar Hamlin, 24, Suffers On-Field…

Christopher Boyle

Disgraced Comedian Bill Cosby Plans 2023…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,471