Op-Ed: “Drag Show” Performers at Orlando Venue Simulate Bloody Abortion In Front of Children

A pregnant drag queen “gives birth” in a bizarre explicit performance during a “family-friendly” Drag Queen Christmas event in Orlando, Florida. Children are in the audience. Apparently, the pro-choice drag queens are giving a political statement in favor of abortions. Image: The Post Millennial / Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The video clip of a supposed pregnant drag queen simulating a gruesome abortion on stage is sickening. Apparently, the pro-choice drag queens are giving a political statement in favor of abortions.

But the most horrific part – children were in the audience. As a former child therapist, I can barely stand to think about the traumatic response experienced by kids as their minds tried to process the death of a baby (depicted as a red blob) on a stage. How did the parents explain the bloody performance?

“The Post Millennial’s Beth Baisch documented the Orlando event, capturing video of what appeared to be a man in costume simulating a self-administered abortion. The masked performer then smeared the red, discharged remains on shirtless male dancers,” according to an article in The Florida Foundation.

Twitter: A pregnant drag queen “gives birth” in a bizarre explicit performance during a “family-friendly” Drag Queen Christmas event in Orlando, Florida. Children are in the audience.

A drag queen “gives birth” in a bizarre explicit performance during a “family-friendly” Drag Queen Christmas event in Orlando, Florida. Children are in the audience. pic.twitter.com/LpJy6oVwWr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 29, 2022

The article continues, “Plaza Live allowed children of “all ages” into the show despite a letter from state authorities explicitly warning that the venue’s license could be revoked if minors were permitted…Florida’s Voice and The Post Millennial reported that children did attend the show in Orlando, one of the four tour stops in Florida for the national tour of “Drag Queen Christmas.”

Florida’s plan to protect kids

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) issued a letter to Plaza Live proprietors that promised to take disciplinary action if the venue violated Florida state law by exposing children to sexually explicit performances.

Read the letter in its entirety on Twitter.

BREAKING: DeSantis Administration warns Orlando venue about children at drag show tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZljZchUgVZ — The Florida Standard (@theflstandard) December 28, 2022

The letter warned that the DBPR may revoke the venue’s business license, stating: “To avoid action being taken against your license, it is your obligation to ensure that minors are prohibited from attending the Drag Fans drag show.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Fox News that parents are not exempt from state laws.

“When folks are complaining, when there’s an allegation that children are being exposed to inappropriate material – whether that’s with a parent or not – I can tell you as a judge and a former prosecutor…That doesn’t exempt anyone – a parent or a business – from liability for such behavior.”

My question: Why would a business risk being shut down when all they have to do is prohibit minors from attending adult entertainment shows? It doesn’t make sense unless you allege the issue is a covert setup by child predators and pedophiles. Why push the envelope unless there is a bigger goal?

Any adult that believes it’s okay for a child to witness what the video clip shows is a deranged individual.

What can citizens in Florida do?

Email Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody and voice your support. Contact your state representatives, mayors, and city council members.

Organize coalitions in Florida and obtain signature petitions against businesses and venues that allow kids to attend adult entertainment shows. Attend peaceful rallies. Boycott venues.

Churches and faith-based groups across Florida need to unite and speak out for the protection of children from perverts and predators.

Florida mental health child professionals (school counselors, therapists, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists) need to speak out on behalf of children and oppose kids attending adult entertainment shows.

What type of society allows children to be traumatized by an adult male predator in a scary costume on a stage as he simulates a bloody abortion? A sick society.