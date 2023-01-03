Buffalo Bills NFL Player Damar Hamlin, 24, Suffers On-Field Heart Attack During Game

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Damar Romeyelle Hamlin, 24, is currently in a Cincinnati hospital bed in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Bengals. Photo credit: University of Pittsburgh Athletics.

CINCINNATI, OH – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, is currently in a Cincinnati hospital bed in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Bengals, prompting officials to initially suspend and then ultimately postpone the game.

The Bills issued a statement early Tuesday morning, confirming Hamlin’s diagnosis of cardiac arrest.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the statement said. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin had collapsed on the field after being tackled by an opposing player Monday night; he had taken a hard blow to his chest from Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, and upon standing up after the impact he immediately fell down onto his back and stopped moving.

Concerned players on both teams gathered around his prone form as medical workers performed CPR on him while he was still lying on the field, after which he was rushed from the stadium via ambulance to a local area hospital where he is currently listed as being in critical condition.

At approximately 10 p.m., ESPN announcers stated that the game was suspended for the night, although no timetable was given as to when – or if – it would resume.

Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, later provided an update, saying that the NFL player’s vital signs had returned to normal and that he was sedated with a breathing tube inserted down his throat.

Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, noted that players, coaches, and staff were “traumatized” after Hamlin’s medical crisis, with some opting to remain behind in Cincinnati to be there for their teammate.

Hamlin, hailing from Pittsburgh, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, and has been a starter for the Bills since Week 3 of this season.