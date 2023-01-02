Disgraced Comedian Bill Cosby Plans 2023 “Comeback” Tour After Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Actor Bill Cosby (R) and spokesman Andrew Wyatt arrive for day 2 of Cosby’s sexual assault re-trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, PA, April 10, 2018. File photo: Michael Candelori, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Bill Cosby, the once-beloved comedian whose reputation was destroyed after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women – and later convicted and sentenced to prison for these crimes – has announced that he is planning on a 2023 comeback tour following the overturning of his sentence on a technicality in 2021.

During a recent radio interview, Cosby was asked by “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears if he had any plans to return to stand-up comedy in the upcoming year, a question to which the “Cosby Show” star answered yes to.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said. “There is so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.”

Following accusations from 60 women – who claimed that the former funnyman had drugged and raped them after pretending to mentor their budding careers – Cosby, 85, was found guilty in April 2018 for drugging and raping Andrea Constand back in 2004; he was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison.

However, Cosby’s conviction was overturned in 2021 by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court on a technicality and the accused rapist was set free amid controversy and outrage from the general public and his purported victims.

Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, stated after last week’s radio interview that the comedian is planning to hit the road with a comedy tour in perhaps the spring and summer, claiming that “hundreds of thousands” of his fans are clamoring for it.

This news comes as Cosby and television network NBC has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit filed by five women – Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd – who allege that they were raped by Cosby in the late 1980s and early 1990s while he was starring in his hit sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

The lawsuit was made possible by a new law in New York State called the Adult Survivors Act, which has temporarily suspended the statute of limitations on sexual assault civil claims.

Wyatt claims that the suit is “frivolous.”