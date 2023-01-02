Dem Infrastructure Bill Revealed to Include Vehicle Remote “Kill Switch” Measure Buried Within

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





H.R.3684 mandates numerous new additions to vehicle systems over time, including an automotive safety “kill switch,” which could be utilized by authorities or the government to disable motorists’ vehicles at any time, and potentially any reason.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill penned by Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden has been revealed to contain a clandestine automotive “safety device” purported to prevent driving while intoxicated, but whose potential misuse has some worrying about the erosion of personal freedoms.

H.R.3684 – also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – mandates numerous new additions to vehicle systems over time, including crash avoidance technology, improved driver monitoring systems to combat distracted driving, a revised five-star safety rating program, and more.

However, the bill also requires that all new cars be equipped with technology to prevent drunk and impaired driving over the course of the next decade. This tech would “passively” detect that a driver is impaired – as opposed to current alcohol interlock devices that require drivers to blow into a device – and prevent them from being above to start their vehicle.

Experts say that this tech could save as many as 9,000 lives per year.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



But another measure contained in the infrastructure bill would require automakers to also install an automatic engine shutoff system in cars with keyless ignition switches; essentially a remote “kill switch,” this system is said to be mandated to prevent deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning if a driver accidently – or on purpose – leaves their vehicle running in an enclosed space.

Law Will Install Kill Switches In All New Cars https://t.co/la18xqldus — Jo Reitkopp 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱 (@JoTrumpCA) January 1, 2023

While these measures are being hailed by many as a positive step forward in terms of automotive safety, others are expressing their concerns that this remote “kill switch” could be utilized by authorities or the federal government to disable motorists’ vehicles at any time, and for any reason.

The language of the infrastructure bill in regard to this system is described as “vague” and not laying out the situations in which it may be engaged outside of its specified purpose. Some are questioning if it could be utilized by outside parties – or perhaps even hacked by criminals – for nefarious purposes, causing potential violations of the Fourth, Fifth or Sixth Amendments of the Constitution.

But with the signature of President Biden, the vehicle provisions contained in the infrastructure bill are now the law of the land; it remains to be seen how their usage pans out.