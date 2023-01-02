Alleged Islamic Extremist Who Attacked Times Square Cops with Machete was on FBI Watch List 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Trevor Bickford of Wells, 19, is currently not believed to had acted in consort with any known terrorist organizations, but authorities say that their investigation is still ongoing.

NEW YORK CITY – The 19 year-old from Maine who attacked and wounded three New York Police Department Officers in Times Square on New Year’s Eve before being shot and arrested was an alleged “radicalized” Islamic extremist who was on the FBI’s watch list, reports say.

Trevor Bickford of Wells, 19, had specifically sought to attack “a uniformed officer” or “someone with a gun” because he believed them to be an “enemy of the state.” Bickford had attacked the officers – without provocation – with a type of machete known as a Gurkha on Saturday, injuring all three of them before one of the cops shot him in the shoulder and placed him under arrest.

All three officers are expected to survive their wounds.

Bickford had come to the attention of the FBI’s Boston office after they had been tipped off by the teen’s mother and aunt and had subsequently placed him on a terrorist watch list due to his recent “radicalization.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Trevor Bickford, who stabbed 2 NYC police officers at Time Square had ties to Islamic extremism. FBI's counterterrorism task force has been watching Bickford for weeks and know he recently converted to Islam and had interest in going to Afghanistan.https://t.co/rrckwbbabw — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 1, 2023

The former high school wrestling champion had reportedly “found religion” following the death of his father in 2018 after a drug overdose and eventually became “radicalized,” planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Islamic militants and penning an unsettling manifesto demanding that his family “repent to Allah and accept Islam.”

Sunday afternoon, FBI agents were seen at his home and were confirmed to have entered the dwelling. Bickford is currently not believed to had acted in consort with any known terrorist organizations, but authorities say that their investigation is still ongoing.

Bickford is currently hospitalized from his injuries and will be charged once he has been medically cleared to do so.