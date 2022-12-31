Op-Ed: Team DeSantis and DBPR Issue a Warning Letter to Protect Children From Drag Queen Sexualization in Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) recently sent a letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation due to reports of minors attending “A Drag Queen Christmas.” show [shown above].

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Applause for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration as they stand up to protect children from watching the twerking and jerking of adult men wearing women’s clothing, wacky wigs, and caked on makeup (aka drag queens). “A Drag Queen Christmas,” is a holiday-themed drag show that tours across the country, featuring alumni from the reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

What sane and sensible adult agrees with grown men simulating sex acts in front of kids? Oh, just label the perverts as drag queens and the sexualization of children is considered a fun fantasy. Uh-huh. On what planet is the grooming and sexualization of innocent children promoted as a legal right? Planet Sicko.

A skunk is a skunk is a skunk and by any other name a skunk still stinks. Put lipstick on a skunk, parade it in front of kids – and it’s still a skunk.

There’s no such thing as a “family friendly” drag queen show proclaims the Epoch Times.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Defenders and protectors of children would agree.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) recently sent a letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation due to reports of minors attending “A Drag Queen Christmas.” show.

.@FloridaDBPR is warning The Plaza Live in Orlando about a drag show scheduled there later tonight.



“If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.” pic.twitter.com/fIAu1aqBU9 — Jason Delgado (@byJasonDelgado) December 28, 2022

Read the letter in its entirety.

Excerpts:

The Department has reason to believe that this drag show is of a sexual nature, involving the exposure or exhibition of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories. The Department has also become aware that drag shows by Drag Fans have been marketed to and attended by minors, including young children.

Sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance. See Hoskins v. Dept. of Bus. Reg., Div. of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco, 592 So. 2d 1145 (Fla. 2d DCA 1992). A

Applause for Melanie S. Griffin, the Secretary of Business and Professional Regulation.

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” a statement shared by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) press secretary Bryan Griffin outlined.

Applause for law enforcement for protecting children.

Orlando Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani condemned the letter. “DBPR could spend their time cracking down on human trafficking taking place in Florida hotel rooms. Instead they’re pursuing a homophobic agenda in targeting drag shows,” Eskamani said, according to Florida Politics.

Thumbs down for Eskamani.

So, another politician giving a pass to child predators. What kind of a society supports and upholds the sexualization of children? A sick society.

Regardless, Eskamani said it should be parents, not the DBPR, who decide whether drag performances pose a threat to their own children.

Since when do parents have the right to allow their children to witness sexually explicit adult entertainment by men dancing and prancing in thongs and pasties as they simulate sexual acts?

News Channel 8 reached out to the Broward Center of the Arts for comment.

“Please note that admission to Drag Queen Christmas on December 26 at the Broward Center was limited to patrons 18 years or older, unless accompanied by a parent. To ensure patrons were aware of the adult themes and content in the show, this information was on the website and ticket purchase page; all ticket buyers were also informed directly through a “Know Before You Go” email, a customer communication that is sent out in advance of most shows,” the center’s media department said in a statement.

Dallas drag show controversy: June 2022 – DeSantis says staff will look at child endangerment laws in Florida.

Chris Nelson, a local activist, recorded a video in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the event where he claimed several young children were present.

After noticing MULTIPLE children in the audience at the explicit Drag Queen Christmas in Ft Lauderdale I called out performer Nina West for inviting and allowing children to come to her sexually explicit shows! pic.twitter.com/3XA4qqV0IR — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) December 27, 2022

The show was first outed by Taylor Hansen when he caught many of the acts on video and posted them to social media. The images of the event on his Twitter feed told the story of the “Drag Queen Christmas,” which is promoted to “All ages.”

“Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”.



In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background.



When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied “nothing”. pic.twitter.com/rmrkCb5eJ2 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

Applause for Nelson and Hansen for defending children from child predators.

Kids don’t belong in bars, strip clubs, or adult entertainment venues. And any adult that condones children stuffing dollars in the thongs or any clothing worn by men (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual drag queens) is a disturbed individual – and that includes any parent.

And that also includes creepy Joe Biden. “Biden Subtly Defends Drag Shows For Kids.”

Watch on YouTube.

Furthermore, the U.S. Department of State is funding drag shows in Ecuador with taxpayer money in order to promote “diversity and inclusion,” according to a report from Fox News.

“The State Department awarded a $20,600 grant on Sept. 23 to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano Abraham Lincoln (CENA) in Cuenca, Ecuador, a non-profit organization supported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador, to “promote diversity and inclusion” in the region.”

According to the CDC, Child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem and an adverse childhood experience (ACE). Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she:

does not fully comprehend

does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or

is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to

Related: