Schools Encouraged to Promote “LGBT Inclusiveness Grading Tool” by Biden CDC

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The tool assigns letter grades to both individuals – and schools as a whole – based on how accepting and welcoming they are of the LGBTQ community. File photo: Jax10289, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reportedly been encouraging schools across the United States to push an “LGBT agenda” upon their students and faculty in the form of a new tool that essentially tracks how “inclusive” students and staff are based on how accepting they are of various gender identities that exist outside of the established norm.

In a December 27 tweet, the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health promoted the new tool – entitled “LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools: A Self-Assessment Tool” – and including a link to a PDF that detailed its use.

School administrators: Our LGBTQ inclusivity self-assessment tool can help you quickly gauge inclusivity at your school. See your score today and learn ways to increase inclusivity: https://t.co/mXgPtVtg24 pic.twitter.com/R2cWbynZ1n — CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health (@CDC_DASH) December 27, 2022

“School administrators: Our LGBTQ inclusivity self-assessment tool can help you quickly gauge inclusivity at your school. See your score today and learn ways to increase inclusivity,” the tweet read.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The tool assigns letter grades to both individuals – and schools as a whole – based on how accepting and welcoming they are of the LGBTQ community, with students and faculty who are deemed “highly inclusive” receiving “Mostly A’s.” In contrast, those who are “moderately inclusive” will get “Mostly B’s” and “minimally inclusive” students and staff will get “Mostly C’s.”

According to the tool, the definition of being inclusive consists of “the presence of clear policies or practices that address the needs of LGBTQ students who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized due to factors such as sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.”

Individuals who agree that gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity are “experienced on a continuum,” and that regularly use inclusive terms – such as using gender-neutral language or preferred pronouns – are given an “A” grade, whereas those who don’t receive a “C.”

In addition, school events such as proms and pep rallies must allow same-gender and gender non-conforming couples; students should be allowed to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their self-identified gender; and learners should have access to “age-appropriate” LGBTQ reading materials. Adhering to these guidelines also earns an “A” rating.

There are a plethora of additional guidelines to follow in order for a school community to max out their inclusiveness grade, including teachers having a “behavioral management plan” that takes LGBTQ people into account; displaying transgender pride flags in classrooms; and teaching students that their friends and romantic partners can consist of individuals of any gender or sexual orientation.

Teachers can also earn an “A” if they instruct students “on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex” and if they use gender-neutral language to describe people, such as saying “body with a penis” instead of “boy” or “man.”