Op-Ed: Florida Surgeon General Chooses Side of Medical Science Instead of Transgender Fallacy Based on Feelings

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD on Common Sense with Dr. Ben Carson. Speaking Up Against The COVID Narrative with Dr. Joseph Ladapo (Ep 31) / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Applause for Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD. for standing by hard science in reference to gender ideology and transgenderism. Science is not based on feelings but on facts. Just because a child or teen feels like he/she is the opposite biological sex – doesn’t make it so.

Case in point:

Today, I feel like a trans male unicorn. My new name is Melvin. My pronouns are he/him. I will make a horn out of tinfoil and gallop around while snickering. Every human I come in contact with today must treat me like a mythical horse. If not, I will call them a transphobic unicorn hater.

Tomorrow, I feel like being a genderless (aka nonbinary) rock. No name or pronoun because a rock is not alive. No arms or legs, so I have to sit all day without moving. I cannot answer the phone or the door. If you do not accommodate my rockiness – then you are a rock bigot with mega microaggressions. Please accept my rockiness and treat me special. Pass legislation to try to prove I am a rock. And treat my rockiness like a civil right instead of a mental disorder.

A BIZILLION GENDERS R US. Folks, you cannot base ‘gender identity’ on feelings. There are two sexes: male and female. Follow the science. And common sense.

Moving on.

Dr. Ladapo clarified information in a factsheet.

Treatment of Gender Dysphoria for Children and Adolescents April 20, 2022:

Due to the lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects, the Department’s guidelines are as follows:

Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.

Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.

Based on the currently available evidence, “encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm.”

“Meet the anti-Fauci: Florida’s sane surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo,” proclaims an opinion piece in the New York Post. “Ladapo refers again and again to the data. It’s his passion. While at Harvard Medical School pursuing his M.D., he also got a PhD. “You only do that,” he told me, “if you love data and data analysis.”

Yes, Dr. Ladapo is devoted to scientific facts.

Put Dr. Ladapo’s hard science next to U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine’s trans rhetoric. Levine, a biological male, identifies as a transgender female (a male dressed in female clothing with makeup under the delusion he is a woman).

In a 2021, article in the Daily Wire, Levine promised to “follow the science to build a healthier future, where we work to create an environment in which no one is left behind.”

This is me triple cringing. If la-la-land Levine followed the science he wouldn’t challenge the biology, anatomy, and physiology of the human brain and body. He would validate the two sexes: male and female.

“I believe in our role as truth-tellers. And the truth that we need to confront now is that medicine and science are being politically perverted.”

9/22/22 Pitt Pediatric Grand Rounds: @SecretaryLevine tells MD’s they need to be activists for medical transgender care in minors.



“I believe in our role as truth-tellers. And the truth that we need to confront now is that medicine and science are being politically perverted.” pic.twitter.com/FbBFK450WR — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) December 4, 2022

Something is perverted – that’s for sure. And I’m pointing to lying Levine.

“Florida surgeon general warns against youth transgender procedures in rebuke of Biden,” is a 2022 article in the Washington Examiner. “The federal government’s medical establishment releasing guidance failing at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care,” Ladapo said. “It was about injecting political ideology into the health of our children. Children experiencing gender dysphoria should be supported by family and seek counseling, not pushed into an irreversible decision before they reach 18.”

More applause for Dr. Ladapo for standing up to Jerkwater Joe Biden and his medical minions of maleficence. This is me smiling.

Dr. Ladapo’s conclusion:

The current evidence does not support the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or surgical procedures for children and adolescents, considering:

80% of those seeking clinical care will lose their desire to identify with the non-birth sex,

the importance of puberty to brain development, with the pre-frontal cortex (which is responsible for executive functions, such as decision making) continuing to develop until approximately 25 years of age,

and the potentially irreversible consequences such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, infertility, increased cancer risk, and thrombosis.

You go Ladapo!

Transgender surgeries, drugs skyrocketed in Florida prior to Medicaid coverage ban. “DeSantis administration has worked to prevent castrating and mutilating pediatric drugs and surgeries.” State Medicaid dollars cannot be used to cover drugs and surgeries for gender-confused individuals as of August 21.

“Most children with gender dysphoria will not remain gender dysphoric after puberty,” concluded a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Related: Transgender propaganda hides scary truth about puberty-blockers. “Do we know with certainty that all of the effects of the medications for stopping normal puberty are fully reversible? The answer is no.”

Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones for minors confused about their biological sex, and neither type of drug has been studied in randomized controlled trials or longitudinal studies with gender-confused youth.

The disconnect between gender identity and biological sex is manufactured in the brain and influenced by culture. And by the way, emotions are housed and created in an area of the brain. Feelings are ever-changing, but not biology. The only two sexes are male and female.

While I may feel like a trans male unicorn, I am not. I am still a female human. Same logic and reasoning go for feeling like a nonbinary rock.