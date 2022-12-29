BusinessCrimeLocal

Detectives Seeking Suspect In Robbery at Boost Mobile in Royal Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Boost Mobile in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for robbery to a business in Royal Palm Beach. According to authorities, the unknown suspect entered Boost Mobile located in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and robbed an employee.

The suspect was described as a black male in his mid-20’s, approximately 5’08”, roughly 200 pounds with short black hair and multiple tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and a black disposable facemask. This incident occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:50 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

