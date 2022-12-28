CrimeLocalSociety

Dania Beach Shooting Takes Life of 24-Year-Old; Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Dania Beach
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Pierre was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment, where he later died. 

DANIA BEACH, FL – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Dania Beach, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to investigators, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at 712 S.W. 10th Street in Dania Beach. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male, later identified as 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Pierre was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment, where he later died. 

BSO’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: How the Mainstream Media Dispenses Ignorance for the…

Peter Lemiska

15,000 Washington Residents Left with No Power on Christmas…

Christopher Boyle

Texas Governor Abbott Ships Over 100 Migrants to Kamala…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,178