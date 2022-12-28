Dania Beach Shooting Takes Life of 24-Year-Old; Detectives Investigating

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Pierre was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Dania Beach, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at 712 S.W. 10th Street in Dania Beach. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male, later identified as 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

BSO’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.