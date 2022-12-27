CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Volusia Sheriff’s Office Releases Surveillance Video of Ormond Beach Armed Robbery Suspect

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The suspect is believed to be a white male wearing dark clothing, gloves and a bandana over his face. In an attempt to ID the suspect, Volusia Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video.

ORMOND BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating an armed robbery of an Ormond Beach-area gas station on Monday evening, December 19, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m. According to authorities, the masked suspect entered the Chevron station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. brandishing a handgun and demanding money from the clerk on duty. The clerk complied and the suspect left.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-323-0151, email Det. McIntosh at dmcintosh@vcso.us or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS or the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

