Transgender Biden Official Demands Censorship of Child Gender-Affirming Care “Misinformation”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine insisted that any opposing views or debate on ‘The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults’ should be squashed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine is drawing intense criticism after a video surfaced on Twitter just after Christmas featuring the transgender Biden Administration official demanding that online “misinformation” questioning the health and safety of gender-affirming care for children be subjected to censorship.

The video was originally recorded on May 27 while Levine, 65, was speaking to the Federation of State Medical Boards in New Orleans, but only recently started to gain traction amongst conservatives online. In the video, Levine – a biological man who transitioned to female in 2011 – was speaking on combating health misinformation and how it needs to be addressed “beyond COVID-19.”

Rachel Levine calls for big tech to censor “health misinformation” impacting “gender affirming care.” Says “gender affirming care” has a positive value for youth. pic.twitter.com/XdfyZknbuZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2022

Levine would then go on to say that tech and social media companies should censor content that questions the “positive value” of gender-affirming care for children.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“So, I’d like to just talk briefly about another area of substantial misinformation that is directly impacting health equity in our nation, and that is the health equity of sexual and gender minorities,” Levine said. “There is substantial misinformation about gender-affirming care for transgender and gender diverse individuals.”

The Biden Admin official insisted that any opposing views or debate on the matter should be squashed.

“The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute,” Levine said. “And we need to use our clinicians voice to collectively advocate for our tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner information environment.”

Levine drew a slew of criticism from advocates of free speech, as well as those who question the idea of actively encouraging young children undergoing hormonal and surgical gender transitions, with The American Conservative senior editor Rod Dreher tweeting, “When fascism comes to America, it will be under the guises of Health and Safety.”

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) tweeted to his followers, “Admiral asserts ‘need’ for Ministry of Truth. To deny this: xy ≠ xx. It takes male & female to reproduce. Every egg is x. Sperm is y or x. At conception (save exceedingly rare cases), the baby human is xy (male) or xx (female). Nothing changes reality. Embrace the science.”

When fascism comes to America, it will be under the guises of Health and Safety. https://t.co/1MiygL4AZp — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) December 26, 2022 Admiral asserts “need” for Ministry of Truth.

To deny this:

xy ≠ xx

It takes male & female to reproduce. Every egg is x. Sperm is y or x. At conception (save exceedingly rare cases), the baby human is xy (male) or xx (female). Nothing changes reality. Embrace the science. https://t.co/6WUgiymryq — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) December 26, 2022

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, “Admiral Rachel Levine calls for tech companies to censor all gender related so-called ‘misinformation’ to protect the “health equity of sexual and gender minorities.”

America is in trouble. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 26, 2022

“America is in trouble,” he added.