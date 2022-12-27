Google Controversy as Search Engine Temporarily Defines “Jew” in Offensive, Stereotypical Terms

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Google is in hot water as the tech giant temporarily returned some highly offensive and stereotypical definition results when users typed in the word “Jew” into their search engine on Tuesday.

Up until approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Time, Google’s top definition for the word “Jew” was listed as being an “offensive verb” that meant to “bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way.”

The results would go on to state that the origin of the word was from the early 19th century and was “in reference to old stereotypes associating Jewish people with trading and moneylending.”

What the Google search engine was displaying as the top definition for the word “jew.” https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-725923

Upon clicking the “translations and more definitions” link, Google supplied additional verbs associated with the word, including as “jewed” and “jewing.”

A secondary definition of “Jew” was listed as being a noun, which Google defined as “a member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism and who trace their origins through the Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham.”

Currently, the offensive definitions of the word Jew have been removed, but that hasn’t stopped intense backlash from being directed at Google for their potentially racist gaffe.

Stop Antisemitism, a leading non-partisan organization fighting antisemitism, tweeted,

“When one enters “Jew’ into the Google search engine, a grotesque antisemitic trope comes up,” they said. “This is in unacceptable @Google.”

U.S. Israeli Embassy spokesperson Elad Strohmayer was beside himself, tweeting,

“I couldn’t believe it so I googled it myself… hey @Google, what’s antisemitism?”

Multiple news outlets have reached out to Google for comment, but as of press time they have yet to respond.