15,000 Washington Residents Left with No Power on Christmas After “Coordinated Attack” on Power Substations

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Locks on the first two substations were cut; the fence on the third substation was cut open, but it is currently not known how the fourth station was accessed. All four attacks appear to have been carried out by the same group, police say. File photo: VDB Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BELLEVUE, WA – Over 15,000 Washington State residents were left in the dark on Christmas after a group of vandals carried out a “coordinated attack” on four power substations, according to Puget Sound Energy.

The attacks were carried out starting at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Christmas Sunday, with three of the stations hit in the early hours of the morning and an additional fourth station damaged later in the evening hours.

Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that it is currently unknown what the motives are for the attacks – if any – but that it appeared to be a “coordinated attack” upon the area’s power supply; however, he shot down rumors that the incident was tied to terrorism.

“There’s nothing that we have found yet that says this is a terrorist attack,” Moss said. “At this point, we believe their goal was to shut down the power. The reasons for that, we don’t know yet.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Reports indicate that the locks on the first two substations were cut to allow the vandals to gain access; the fence on the third substation was cut open, but it is currently not known how the fourth station was accessed. All four attacks appear to have been carried out by the same group of suspects, police say.

These are the Puget Sound Energy and Snohomish PUD outage reports as of 9:05 AM. pic.twitter.com/tgtLDOTi6m — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) December 26, 2022 As we know more, estimated restoration times will be updated on the outage map at https://t.co/gEuRjcEM4K.



Please note that estimated restoration times have the potential to change, especially if we see additional outages or access issues. (4/6) — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) December 23, 2022

Currently, there are no suspects and no arrests in connection to the incident have been made. This is not the first time that power stations in the Washington region have been sabotaged by unknown assailants.

In November, substations belonging to the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), Puget Sound Energy, and the Cowlitz County Public Utility District were also broken into and damaged in what was called a “deliberate physical attack,” although it is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected in any way with Sunday’s attack.