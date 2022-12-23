Tucker Carlson Claims CIA Behind JFK Assassination; Cites “First-Hand Source” – Over 60 Years Later, Thousands of Files Remain Secret

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Picture of President Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the assassination. Also in the presidential limousine are Jackie Kennedy, Texas Governor John Connally, and his wife, Nellie. Walt Cisco, Dallas Morning News

NEW YORK, NY – Fox News host Tucker Carlson controversially claimed on his Thursday broadcast that the Central Intelligence Agency was behind the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, saying that he got the information from what he referred to as a “first-hand” source.

President Joe Biden’s administration released – via the National Archives – more than 13,000 records of JKF’s assassination Thursday; as of now approximately 98 percent of all documents related to the 1963 killing have been made public, with just 3 percent remaining redacted or classified.

On his show, Carlson pointed out that the 1992 John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act had originally decreed that all records relating to his assassination were to be made public by 2017; former President Donald Trump failed to comply with that mandate, releasing only 2,800 of the 3,100 documents. And Biden, while releasing most of the remainder, has still failed to release them all.

Carlson also alleged that, according to an inside source that he declined to name, the remaining documentation implicates that the CIA had a hand in JFK’s death.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“We spoke to someone who had access to these still-hidden CIA documents, a person who is deeply familiar with what they contained,” be said. “We asked this person directly: did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American president? Here’s the reply, we received, verbatim. Quote: ‘The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.’”

Carlson claimed that his source was legitimate, and that their account was factual.

“It’s hard to imagine a more jarring response,” he said. “Again, this is not a quote ‘conspiracy theorist’ that we spoke to. Not even close. This is someone with direct knowledge of the information that once again is being withheld from the American public. And the answer we received was unequivocal: ‘Yes the CIA was involved in the assassination of the president.’”

The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d'état from which our democracy has never recovered. @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/qJ1sUdhe4t — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 17, 2022

However, Carlson’s claims should be taken with a grain of salt, as it should be noted that lawyers for Fox News – Carlson’s own network – once argued in a lawsuit against the network that the “general tenor of [Carlson’s] show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’”