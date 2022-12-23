LocalPress ReleasesReligion

Picture of Sand Castle Menorah At Juno Beach Pier Goes Viral Online With Over 2k Shares

By George McGregor
Members of the Jewish Community Synagogue built the sand Castle Menorah just North of Juno beach pier on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Members of the Jewish Community Synagogue built the sand Castle Menorah just North of Juno beach pier on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

PALM BEACH COUNTY – On Sunday, December 18, members of the Jewish Community Synagogue built a sand Castle Menorah just North of Juno beach pier together with Palm Beach County Mayor Greg Weiss. The picture went viral online with over 2k shares. The town of Juno beach wanted it down. As a compromise, the town agreed that if the Synagogue took down the stakes and caution tape around the menorah it could be left standing.

Sunday, December 18
Jewish Community Synagogue Rabbi Leib Ezagui and alm Beach County Mayor Greg Weiss, Sunday, December 18, 2022.

With 100’s of people, kids, adults, and pets passing by every day it was thought the Menorah wouldn’t last. In an incredible show of kindness and respect, no one destroyed the Menorah. Jewish Community Synagogue received hundreds of pictures of the Menorah still standing, in rain, at 4 am, and in the middle of the night. Jews and non-Jews alike were excited to share in this small act of kindness and confirm that the Menorah was still there.

About The Jewish Community Synagogue
The Jewish Community Synagogue is here to create a sense of unity within the Jewish community of Palm Beach and to serve the spiritual, educational, and social needs of the community. They accomplish this through classes, social get-togethers, and holiday events. They are a community synagogue and welcomes people of all backgrounds and affiliations. https://jewishcommunitysynagogue.com/

