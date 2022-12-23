Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: So This Is Christmas

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The Book of Jude warned stridently on the coming prevalence of false teachings in the end times—and now we are seeing it in droves. File photo: Suzanne Tucker, Shutter Stock, licensed.

GREEN BAY, WI – ‘So this is Christmas’…the lyrics of John Winston Lennon’s song come back vividly in our mind’s eye at the mere mention of the title. Yet Lennon, although he converted to Christianity in 1977 for a short time, said in his later years that he was neither a Buddhist nor a Christian.

Sadly, this is a sentiment echoed by so many during these ever-increasing evil and chaotic times here in America and throughout the entire globe. But we knew from Bible prophecy that there would be a great ‘falling away’ from Our Lord as the end times approach.

So very disheartening, and yet these things must—and will—happen. So many Believers in Christ—Believers that Jesus was the Son of God Who died for our sins and then rose again—are intently watching worldwide events, eager to discern just what is good and what is bad…where God’s Hand is at work, and where Satan does his malevolent best “to steal, and to kill, and to destroy,” as Jesus warned us he would in John 10:10.

Yet in that same Bible verse, Jesus also told us “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”

It’s all up to us. Do we choose Almighty God or Satan? One brings everlasting life and intrinsic joy, and the other death and anxiety.

We who are Believers in Christ are blessed with having God’s Holy Spirit right inside of us, discerning the good from the evil…which is so very necessary, as there are many false prophets and a lot of made-up doctrine threaded throughout all of the current events. The Book of Jude warned stridently on the coming prevalence of false teachings in the end times—and now we are seeing it in droves.

Some nonbelievers are telling us that the people on this earth need to unite in order to bring peace and harmony, after which Jesus will return. Not true. Others are saying that there is no Heaven or Hell—that all we need to do to get to Heaven is ‘to be good.’ Also, not true.

Yes, it’s more important than ever to follow a true Bible-believing and Bible-following Church…and to stay in God’s Word faithfully. The world as we knew it will never return to ‘normal.’ Jesus will return soon, however, and what will He find? How many true Believers in Christ remain despite Satan’s wiles and cunning maneuverings?

The systemic evil is deeply entrenched into every fabric and institution of our American society—and it’s also embedded on a global scale. The wickedness has been intricately designed with a precision of deceit and immorality that is just now being revealed and understood. The range of evil has reached levels that we still, even at this point, have not imagined.

Here in the United States, the Global Cabal/Deep State is comprised of the top seats in the Democratic Party, the corrupt Media, the Department of Justice and the FBI, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Hollywood, and Academia.

These institutions have held all of the power for quite some time, and have disabused that authority. And they are proving extremely hard to take down. The intelligence agencies also have used every trick in the book to try to sabotage Trump, as he and his Global white hat alliance—after several years of targeting these scoundrels—finally have the vile reprobates circling the drain.

Nevertheless, the U. S. House Select Committee that is ‘investigating’ the January 6, 2021 alleged ‘Capitol attack’ currently is urging the Department of Justice to pursue at least three criminal charges against former President Donald J. Trump, including ‘Insurrection.’

This is quite the ruse, as many things have come to light that proclaim the innocence of Trump and his MAGA followers—including the farce of plainclothes FBI ‘confidential human sources/operatives dressing as Trump supporters inside of the U. S. Capitol prior to the doors being opened on January 6th.

Not so surprisingly, when FBI Director Christopher Wray was grilled on these FBI agents and their scamming, he refused to answer.

Indeed, that phony story is falling apart at the seams—and We the People know that any possible indictment of Trump would only indicate further fraud on the part of the Deep State players who are so desperate that they may well try this ploy.

Another reason for the Global Cabal’s extreme anxiety involves the recent and amazing purchase of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk—a staunch backer of free speech for We the People. And who can blame them for their trepidation, as we see Musk each day destroying their carefully built construct of virtue and benevolence via his Twitter releases on this background material—which just gets more and more riveting with each new announcement.

Yes, now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter and decided to expose some of this evil, the resulting ‘Twitter Files’ lay out a paper trail confirming there was malevolent coordination from our intelligence agencies to carry out operations that assisted the Democrats in recent elections.

Musk also showed us that under pressure from hundreds of activist employees, Twitter actually deplatformed Trump, the sitting US President, despite their own admission that he did not violate the rules.

Additionally, Musk shared some of the inside scoop on how Twitter censored Republicans way back during the 2020 President election. He confirmed that the Democratic National Committee and Twitter definitely committed election interference. Musk is quoted as saying, “If Twitter is doing one team’s bidding before an election, shutting down dissenting voices on a pivotal election, that is the very definition of election interference. I mean what the hell else would you…. Frankly, Twitter was acting like an arm of the Democratic National Committee. It was absurd.”

As well, a few other outlets finally are covering this massive election fraud. We are seeing that the FBI met weekly with Big Tech ahead of the 2020 elections, according to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan. The FBI warned major social media companies against ‘Russian disinformation’ attempts ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

Chan allegedly played a critical role in terms of “coordinating with social-media platforms relating to censorship and suppression of speech on their platforms”

And as mentioned earlier, the Department of Justice (DOJ) also is a big player in the Global/Deep State Cabal. And they had their hands all over the midterm elections, as well. Indeed, the counties with election recording problems had one thing in common—and that was the DOJ’s ‘monitoring’ of these places. The only place that did not have issues was Florida, which stopped the DOJ officials from coming into their voting locations.

Nonetheless, the cavalry is on the horizon. Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and political activist, recently asserted that the white hat alliance is tracking every election race via cyber. And he added, “I want all the bad guys out there to know, we are watching. I’m putting them all on notice!”

With regard to the Arizona midterm election, Lindell also told everyone to keep the faith. He added that what happened in Arizona was monitored—and that they were caught!

Republican Kari Lake also filed a 70-page lawsuit to throw out fraudulent Arizona midterm election results.

And Lake’s request to inspect ballots now has been granted by a Maricopa County judge. Lake also recently messaged on Telegram that a judge approved sending her election case to trial. That situation definitely is far from over….

Indeed, many correctly state that unless the voting machines are thrown out, with a return to paper ballots, not much will change regarding election corruption. This short video shows us how easy it is to hack into a United States voting machine in merely two minutes.

The Global Cabal/Deep State have taken over elections worldwide because they have figured out that if they can control the elections, they can control the present—and if they can control the children, they can control the future. We are aware of the systemic election fraud taking place, and we also have seen numerous cases of the Elite evil ones trying to control children’s minds with all of their ‘new school curriculum’ that includes brainwashing and instilling the belief that Marxism/Communism is the ideal governing system.

Thankfully, despite widespread election fraud, the Republicans did manage to take back the House of Representatives—and they have been very vocal on their desire to investigate the extensive corruption within America’s intelligence agencies and the Democratic Party. Recently, U. S. Congressman Jim Jordan told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Live that they already have a DOJ witness coming to talk to them—and that this will be their first deposition into the politicization of that department.

Moreover, House Republican Judiciary Committee members also have sent letters to 42 Biden officials requesting testimony from a variety of White House officials. These letters basically have to do with suspected politicization of the FBI and the DOJ, investigations into U. S. border security, and President Biden’s son Hunter.

And the new House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer, has stated that the committee will be investigating Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in family business schemes and several federal crimes that may have been committed by Biden family members.

🚨WATCH🚨



“We are going to provide something you all haven’t had in a long time when it comes to congressional investigations: 𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞.”

@RepJamesComer details evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s shady business schemes.



Accountability is coming. pic.twitter.com/OlvTm320Np — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2022 NEW HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIR JAMES COMER: "I want to be clear. This is an investigation of Joe biden" pic.twitter.com/R0SUhQtxDk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2022

Indeed, Ranking Member Comer certainly did not mince words, but boldly asserted: I want to be clear. This is an investigation of Joe Biden”

But although the person in their crosshairs is Joe Biden, their investigations well may lead to some other thought-provoking allegations, as we now see that Republicans have tied Hunter Biden to international human trafficking—and that they have stated that they will conduct a probe into this.

Yes, this evil that the Bidens are tied to extends globally. And these Elite Global Cabal/Deep State vermin are trying their hardest to replace our political, educational, and religious and social structures that were set up to protect the individual and to educate our children with the knowledge of Almighty God’s Truth as laid out in His Holy Bible—Truth allows our children to understand and contribute to America’s way of life that is based upon liberty.

The maniacal Klaus Schwab, founder of the despotic World Economic Forum (WEC), has stated recently that “The location of power is going to shift”. He is referring to their planned ‘New World Order.’ They also talk about a ‘shift in finance, in political power—so, we see that they are not even trying to hide their diabolical plans at this point in time.

Yuval Noah Harari of the WEF, the man whom they refer to as their ‘Prophet,’ tells us that “The designers of life will no longer be a god. We are going to be the designers of the future of life….”

And just how will these wicked Globalists escape any possible future catastrophes on planet earth, tragedies that we now know mainly come from their own scheming? Harari has an answer for that, as well. He says that Globalists have created a ‘technological Noah’s Ark’, which is ‘transhumanism,’ to escape any mass extinction event. Thus, the Elites will try in vain to save themselves from Divine Judgment by turning themselves into non-human robots!

Yet we who are Believers in Christ merely shake our heads in disgust, as we innately know that their bunkers will be their tombs!

And how fitting that would be, to have the vile ones firmly ensconced throughout eternity in underground tunnels, perhaps the very same ones that they manufactured to house those poor children/humans that they trafficked for their own nefarious ends.

This sick practice, unfortunately, has gone on worldwide for a very long time. Here, we see a diagram showing two maps. One indicates missing persons in the United States, and the other map outlines America’s cave systems. Take a look at how well these two compare, which tells us a devastating story all its own.

And Hollywood is one of the chief culprits in this horrible scenario. Rapper Kanye West recently asserted that Hollywood’s silence on the Balenciaga scandal—where we saw pornographic children’s modeling shoots—shows which ones are controlled by those in power.

Kanye further went on to state that this powerful Global Cabal is responsible for many missing persons in Hollywood, including his mother and Bill Cosby’s son. He added that although they can control stars like Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé—they cannot control him. Kanye explains that this is because he never has killed anyone, and thus he can say whatever he wants to—yet not go to jail.

And this Satanic Cult/Cabal that extends globally does intend to take over the entire world. Klaus Schwab recently stated on Chinese state television that China is a “role model for many countries.” He proclaims that there will be a “systemic transformation of the world”…that this WEC Cabal has to “define how the world looks like.” Schwab also added that he respects China’s tremendous achievements during these past 40 years.

Now, shall we take a quick look at what the Chinese Communist Party is up to this very day, so that we can see just what China-loving Schwab and his minions have in store for We the People? Here is a video showing how Chinese authorities recently have remotely switched the Chinese people’s Covid digital QR passport to yellow or red to stop them from leaving Guangzhou. Yes, they now are stuck in Guangzhou and unable to travel home.

Make no mistake about it…the Global Deep State Elites are using China as a test before using these digital passports in other countries, countries like America. This is what is coming if we do not pay attention and learn.

Now, in their desperate attempt for worldwide and tyrannical domination, one of the many projects that these WEC Elites currently are engaged in is destroying the sun’s natural radiance. The ‘SCoPEx Project,’ funded by the debaucherous Bill Gates, is being presented under the guise of ‘sustainable development’. Yes, the ‘God games’ go on and on by these horrid and deluded monsters….

Of course, the climate crisis also was manufactured by these devious and deranged zealots. And there are many ways for them to manipulate the weather themselves, as we see from this History Channel clip on the HAARP (High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) weather program.

And take a look at this video clip where Bill Gates admits that green energy is a scam.

This is just one of the massive ways that the Deep State controls us. And their recent use of the new cryptocurrency technology is just one of the methods whereby they fund their reprehensible schemes. The Democratic Party is one faction of the Global Deep State that has made stunning use of this new money exchange system for their own notorious profit.

We saw recently where tens of billions of U. S. Dollars were transferred to Ukraine, and then laundered back to Democrats in the U. S. via FTX Cryptocurrency.

This involved FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX founder who allegedly used billions in customer funds for trading and leveraging this company. And by the way, Bankman-Fried was the Democratic Party’s second largest donor behind the aberrant George Soros.

But let’s get back to China’s use of Covid passports to stop their people from traveling, a practice that no doubt will be taken up by the Global Cabal throughout the entire world. We have proof of this going global, where everyone, via a vaccine passport, is forced to comply so that the Elites can control our every movement and everything that stands for our freedoms.

Recently, the G20, countries that make up the world’s major economies, issued a Joint Declaration promoting a global health passport ‘in order to facilitate international travel’.

These digital health certificates would be recognized by the World Health Organization, whereby they would mandate that people could not go where they wanted to go unless they had been vaccinated or had the appropriate tests. Restricting our movement simply on a whim…on their whim.

How very appealing….

Now, it doesn’t get any more frustrating than this, because we now know that Covid actually is occurring more in those with at least the primary series of the Covid vaccine.

Thankfully, there are warriors actively fighting these vaccines, such as Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. Johnson recently hosted a forum on the Covid vaccine entitled ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injury’

And God Bless Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., always such a ‘Force for Good,’ who recently explained just how Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health and the WHO into big moneymakers—lining their pockets all the while. Yet again an example of these incestuous relationships amongst the Elite Global/Deep State.

And keep in mind that these deranged Elites do not care one whit how both Covid and the subsequent Covid vaccines have harmed humanity. They actually want to depopulate the world big-time, and then turn the remaining population into slaves who exist in controlled concentration-type areas.

To be sure, so-called ‘smart cities’ worldwide presently are being converted into ‘open concentration camps’ according to an ex-Silicon Valley engineer-turned-whistleblower.

Here in the United States we also see how the Elites plan on ‘managing’ We the People. Did you know that there now are more federal bureaucrats than there are U. S. Marines authorized to carry weapons?

And lest We the People make the mistake of thinking that their methods for manipulating us have been exhausted, we are reminded on how this Global Cabal also have been busy redoing our money-exchange/financial system so that they can use it, too, to track us.

Indeed, to these errant Globalists, capitalism is merely fascism by another name: These idiots view corporations simply as a tool for the eventual transition to a socialist ‘Utopia’—and the subsequent death of free markets.

Moreover, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and a number of global banking giants will be launching a ‘digital dollar’ pilot program.

As well, Biden recently enacted Executive Order 14067, whereby part of his order calls for urgent research into a digital “spyware” currency which eventually could replace the U.S. dollar. It would be similar to cryptocurrency, and would be equipped with a 24/7 trackable and traceable feature.

Catherine Austin Fitts, former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, explained this feature in a recent interview: “If you can move every human into a digital concentration camp, empty their bank account any time you want, and tell them what they can and cannot spend money on—you’ve got complete control.”

Of course, the main person standing between these maniacal despots and their control of Americans right now is President Donald J. Trump. And this makes him ‘Enemy Number One’ amongst the Global Cabal.

Nevertheless, have you ever seen anyone fight ‘tooth and nail’ better than this brave, unfairly-targeted, constantly-pummeled Patriot? But Trump does appear to have Almighty God at his back. We have seen quite the change in him these past few years, where his focus no longer is on himself—but on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Trump now publicly acknowledges that God is number one, and that we are to completely trust in Almighty God’s will. Indeed, we saw that a recent Telegram of Trump’s declared, “Fight the good fight!!! Finish the race!!! Keep the faith!!! All wonderful tributes to our beloved Apostle Paul.

Indeed, there is no doubt that the Lord’s strength has lent itself to Trump’s ongoing battle with the Deep State. Lately, he has gone out on a limb even further, despite extreme backlash, and been very vocal on declaring that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged and stolen—despite a lack of backing from many Republicans.

We saw this with one of his recent messages on his Truth Social account: “So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, and the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

Trump went on to post “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False and Fraudulent Elections”.

Trump’s objections come after some of the aforementioned Twitter disclosures also revealed Twitter’s considerable campaign to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell ahead of the 2020 election. And of course we now have learned that the FBI paid Twitter $3.5 million to squash that story.

Perhaps former Congressman Ron Paul put it best: “The ‘Twitter Papers’ reveal the Totalitarians among us.” Indeed.

But yes, the evil Elites are scared to death of Trump, and thus recently even introduced legislation to bar him from ever holding governmental office under the 14th Amendment.

They did this the same day that Trump gave his announcement concerning his ‘Free Speech Policy Proposal’—which essentially is a ‘Digital Bill of Rights’ that sets strictures in place that disable government agencies from colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech.

Incredible. Check out President Trump’s Free Speech Policy Proposal ⤵️



pic.twitter.com/drrNQRPRtw — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 15, 2022

Yes, this plot between good versus evil continues to thicken, day by day. Thankfully, at this very moment, there are a group of Global white hats fighting back against these evil Satanists. This worldwide alliance of Patriots is made up of U. S. loyal Military, the Pentagon and Space Force, and also certain Asian elders and benevolent European nobility—all of which currently are very busy destroying evil right down to its very disgusting and decaying dregs.

And the Space Force part of this mission is as integral as it gets. Space Force-Central recently placed its primary base in none other than MacDill Air Force Base in Florida! Sure looks like that’s pretty close to Mar-a-Lago!

Now, as mentioned earlier, lthough much of the main stream media is corrupt, there remain some of God’s warriors for His Truth. Tucker Carlson, who anchors Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, is one such beacon of light. Recently, he announced that he had spoken to someone deeply family with the still-hidden CIA documents regarding the President John F. Kennedy assassination. Tucker went on to assert that this source stated that they believed that the United States CIA was involved! This source also said that the whole country is fake, and not what people thought it was.

Then, on one of his news casts right after exposing that golden tidbit, Tucker got even more candid and announced that the CIA “helped in the murder” of JFK.

Bombshells don’t come any bigger than that!

And then, soon after, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. responded to the Tucker Carlson report with this statement: “The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered”.

After so many decades of folks calling truthtellers ‘conspiracy theorists’ regarding the JFK assassination, God’s Truth finally has been revealed. Just let that settle in.

Now, in terms of election fraud, we now see that there is another legal case to keep an eye on, this in addition to the Kari Lake case. And that case involves the Petition for a Writ of Certiorari that was submitted to the U. S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit by Raland J. Brunson of Ogden, Utah to 388 Respondents—the latter of which all are members of the U. S. Congress.

This writ claims that although Congress was presented with factual evidence that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged, they refused to investigate this congressional claim.

This writ also claims that a successfully rigged election provides for the same end result as an act of war. Now, this legal case, if won, no doubt could establish some significant changes in government down the pike. Could it result in the immediate reinstatement of Trump and the removal of 385 Congress members? Only time will tell….

But as we await the unfolding of that situation, yet another interesting development has presented itself, in terms of a mass upheaval in our U. S. government. The revered General Michael Flynn now is calling for Donald Trump to be the next House Speaker!. And we know that this is plausible, as the Speaker does not have to be a member of Congress. Interestingly, Trump also recently posted a photo of himself holding a ‘Speaker’ sign, with the caption ‘Just kidding!’….

Whatever the outcome of that situation, however, it is patently clear that the Trump/White Hat Military Operation is going ahead full throttle. Derek Johnson, an army veteran, has been superb in explaining that America is in a ‘Military Occupancy,’ outlined in the Law of War Manual signed on June 12, 2015!

Johnson also clarified that with their Military Justice Act of 2016, the Supreme Court clarified that Military Law and Courts is/are separate from Civil Law and Courts. And the final piece of the Military puzzle, Johnson also has explained, was President Trump’s signing of Executive Order 13848 on September 12, 2018–two months before the first election in November, 2018 and two years before November 3, 2020!

This Executive Order of Trump’s declared the National Emergency to deal with a threat that was not known to the public at that time. That National Emergency, by the way, also Federalized the National Guard to active duty. Moreover, Executive Order 13848 declared a ‘National Election Fraud Committee’—and we all know that this was no chance occurrence!

President Trump did all of this with one Executive Order two months before the midterms of 2018—and two years before Covid and the Presidential election!

And that Executive Order remains to this day! We all can verify this by researching this information ourselves. Johnson also has been saying that right now, the National Guard troop deployments that are being made have no mention of ‘President Biden’ anywhere—because, Johnson states, he is not the legitimate President, and thus not recognized in that capacity. Here is an example of what Johnson has told us.

This brave veteran, who has taken much flak for his assertions, also explains that the only person who can Federalize the National Guard to active duty is the President via 10 US Code 12406—and that the only President who has done so, according to verifiable Military records, is Commander-in-Chief Trump via Executive Order 13912, 10 US Code 1209!

“Time to wake up,” Johnson messaged in one of his recent Telegram messages.

Derek Johnson also stressed that skeptics need to wake up to not only what is happening here in the United States, but also to the Military operations that are taking place throughout the world. He was referring to the fall of Ukraine’s money-laundering operations, the fall of the Rothschilds, the fall of the Knights of Malta in the Vatican, the fall of the Queen of England, and the fall of fiat central banking.

In terms of the fall of the Rothschilds, by the way, that included the death in 2021 of Benjamin de Rothschild, who headed the French Rothschilds—and also the death of Evelyn de Rothschild in November of this year, who was the head of the British Rothschilds.

And with regard to Military operations to remove the Global Cabal worldwide, Brazil is just one example of how the people are waking up and getting rid of these corrupt monsters in their countries.

It is so very clear that Almighty God is revealing the massive corruption on a global scale, and that this corruption is in agreement with what Bible Prophecy foretold us would happen in these latter days.

We see the rise of a one-world government, as prophesied, with the rise of the World Economic Forum Cabal. And we see many other events that the Bible prophesied, such as extreme lawlessness, a one-world economy with its central bank digital currency along with digital chips for tracking humans that foreshadows the ‘Mark of the Beast,’ the decline of America, and the persecution of Christians and Jews—along with the falling-away in the Christian Church and the rise of the Satanic Occult.

And we also remember the Biblical prophecy of the coming of a strong delusion that takes hold worldwide. Could this be the many aberrations being spread by the Woke progressives, such as telling us that boy are girls and vice versa, and telling us that abortion is not only okay—but something to be celebrated?

Moreover, the Bible’s prophesied one-world religion is coming to rapid fruition, as well—no thanks to Pope Francis, who continues to do his part on merging all of the world’s major religions together, telling us that we all worship the same God! We also have seen this pope telling us to pretty-much worship the earth and climate change. And his efforts are being rewarded with the opening of ‘The Abrahamic Family House,’ a one-world religion headquarters, very soon.

The Bible also foretold numerous of earthquakes, famines, and pestilences as the latter days approach. Actually, we already have seen an increase in earthquakes in diverse places this past decade—but now we are wondering if these are manmade, given the new weather manipulation technology available.

There also are plenty of natural disasters and famine on the scene. According to recent data released by the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 60 percent of the North Central U.S. is in moderate to exceptional drought, and 30 percent of that area is in severe drought or worse.

In addition, we are seeing the food shortages/famine part of Bible prophecy, with many food plants being attacked by the Global Cabal. As to the pestilences, we need look no further than Covid—the largest pestilence ever encountered by man, and sadly of man’s own making.

Without a doubt, many of these misfortunes and heartbreaks are being engineering by the Global Cabal/Deep State Elites. They all, wittingly or unwittingly, work as vessels for Satan. When abiding by the Devil’s authoritarian dictates, it’s not about life and liberty and joy—but rather about death and control and fear.

And it’s never about God’s Truth with these malevolent creatures, either, but rather about malignant and pernicious lies and deceit.

Nevertheless, Jesus told us that we would know the Truth, and that the Truth would set us free. And that ultimate Truth currently is being revealed on a grand scale worldwide. Fence sitters had best make up their minds: The choice is either Almighty God and His Promises in His Holy Bible, or Satan and his certainty of death and utter destruction.

It may seem like we Believers in Christ are facing insurmountable odds, but no matter how things play out in the next few weeks and months, the only thing that matters is that we continue to follow Christ and His Truth—and that we continue to spread His Gospel message of the Cross and all that He accomplished for fallen mankind.

As another Christmas descends upon us, in these uncertain times, let us take solace in the knowledge that God has provided all that we need to make it to the finish line. Our Sweet Lord arranges circumstances and raises up many fine heroes who take up the challenge on fighting this onslaught of evil in this war of Almighty God versus Satan.

Seth Keshel, a highly respected Army Intelligence Captain who works tirelessly day and night to overturn election fraud, is one such invincible fortress of a Patriot. His words provide a lamp unto our feet when we falter, when our insides become so very disheartened at seeing our Country seemingly crumble right before our very eyes.

The noble and wise Captain Keshel counsels us this way: “If you lack faith that our efforts are worthwhile, examine a very big God using a non-believing billionaire from South Africa to expose the most corrupt people on the face of the earth. Using the outsider for His purposes, just as he did many times in Scripture and throughout world history when the efforts of man to effect change appeared futile. My message to you: Keep plugging away.”

Most certainly, the Satanic Global Deep State Elites continue to try to ‘play God,’ to destroy most of us and change the rest of us into trans-human robots to serve at their whim—but truly, if God lifted the veil and you saw their end, you would weep for each and every one of these frenzied and empty souls…souls that have no anchor/foundation in Christ, but instead are tossed about by every wayward and sinful breeze that blows….

Rest assured, the Winepress of God’s Wrath awaits these evildoers—and their punishment will be appropriate.