G20 Summit Declares Use of Controversial COVID Health Monitoring App Currently Used by China; “Let’s Have A Digital Health Certificate”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In November, the Group of Twenty (G20) – an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union – met in in Bali, Indonesia, and one development out of the summit was the upcoming adoption of a controversial color-coded health monitoring smartphone app meant to protect people from COVID-19.

The app would be similar in nature to one already employed by China, which critics have argued has been used by the totalitarian regime in that country to control the movement of their population. The app in question displays color codes to denote their vaccination status and determine if its user has tested positive for COVID-19 or not.

Recently, reports have surfaced that the Chinese Communist Party has been changing the app’s color codes seemingly at random – often without legitimate proof of any infection – in order to limit the freedoms of their population as per the country’s ruthlessly authoritarian “Zero COVID” strategy.

One shocking video that has surfaced on Twitter showed that Chinese authorities had remotely switched the app’s health status for a large number of individuals traveling from the city of Guangzhou from green – indicating that the user is COVID-free – to yellow or red – indicating exposure or full-on infection – falsely forcing them to quarantine and preventing them from traveling home.

China 🇨🇳



The Chinese authorities have remotely switched these people’s Covid digital QR passport to yellow or red to stop them from leaving Guangzhou. They are now stuck in Guangzhou and unable to travel home.



Welcome to tech totalitarianism.pic.twitter.com/fJ32VY4fg4 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 2, 2022

In addition, there have been other reports of similar occurrences happening to other Chinese residents, illustrating that what happened in Guangzhou was far from an isolated incident.

Since China adopted the use of the app, speculation as to its potential abuse has run rampant, and the topic of potentially adopting such tech by the rest of the world in order to serve as a COVID passport of sorts – where a “green” reading on the app would allow individuals to travel freely, whereas yellow or red would not – has some growing concerned.

During November’s Business 20 (B20) summit – an event which is part of the G20 Summit – the Health Minister of Indonesia, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, advocated for a worldwide expansion of China’s program in order to monitor the vaccination and infection status of individuals wishing to travel.

“Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by [the World Health Organization]. If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around,” he said. “So, for the next pandemic, instead of stopping the movement of the people 100 percent, which blocked the economy globally, you can still provide some movement of the people.”

At the B20 Summit Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesian Health Minister calls for a digital health certificate:



“Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO. If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around…” pic.twitter.com/cFYhgu2xTT — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) November 15, 2022

Sadikin noted that the constituent countries of the G20 – which includes the United States – have already agreed to such a program, although it is not clear when or how it will be implemented.