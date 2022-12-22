HealthSocietyWorld

Elderly French Man Inserts WWI Artillery Shell Up Rectum, Causes Bomb Scare at Hospital

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

 Image: Twitter / @acommonlawyer
When the bomb squad arrived, they examined the antique weapon and determined that it was so old that there was a very low chance of it exploding during extraction. Image: Twitter / @acommonlawyer

TOULON, FRANCE – An elderly French man caused a bizarre stir at a hospital on Saturday when he arrived at the emergency room with a large World War 1 artillery shell lodged in his rectum, causing administrators to evacuate the facility and call in the local police department’s bomb squad. 

The man, 88, went to the Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon with an explosive cannon shell measuring 8 inches long and 2 inches wide shockingly stuck all the way inside of his backside; officials say that he had inserted inside of himself for “sexual pleasure.” 

When doctors realized that the item lodged in their patient’s rectum was no mere sex toy, they immediately declared it a potential “bomb threat,” cleared any nearby rooms, and called the authorities, a hospital spokesperson stated. 

“An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies,” they said. “We had to manage the risk in a reactive framework. When in doubt, we took all the precautions.” 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

When the bomb squad arrived, they examined the antique weapon and determined that it was so old that there was a very low chance of it exploding during extraction. 

“They reassured us by telling us that it was a collector’s item from the First World War, used by the French military,” the hospital spokesperson said. 

Once their safety was assured, surgeons went about the uncomfortable task of removing the unusual item from the patient, but the artillery shell was stuck so deeply that it necessitated cutting open his abdomen to pry it out. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

Despite facing a myriad of medical anomalies over the years, the French doctors were besides themselves with disbelief over their patient’s strange choice of sexual gratification. 

“An apple, a mango, or even a can of shaving foam, we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be,” one of the hospital’s doctors said. “But a shell? Never!” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

COPS: Alabama Mother at Miami Airport Arrested After She…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Charlotte County Phone Repair Tech Sends Customer’s…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: A Study on Transgender Children Receives $1 Million…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,116