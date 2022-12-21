FinancePoliticsSociety

GOP Rep. Reveals “Sinister” Family Planning Funding in $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Focus On Areas Population “Threatens Biodiversity”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC)
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) pointed out that the 4,200-page spending bill – which is slated to be voted upon on Wednesday – is full of “wasteful” spending and that its contents are largely unknown to many in Congress. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Republican member of the House of Representatives has revealed what he referred to as a “sinister” feature of the massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that was released on Tuesday, with a significant portion of funding being earmarked for family planning services in regions of the United States where “biodiversity” is offset by excessive population growth. 

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) pointed out that the 4,200-page spending bill – which is slated to be voted upon on Wednesday – is full of “wasteful” spending and that its contents are largely unknown to many in Congress. 

Bishop took exception with expenditures in the bill that included $65.7 million for international fisheries commissions and an additional $65 million in two programs for Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and a federal building named for Nancy Pelosi.  

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

However, Bishop’s primary gripe concerned with more than $575 million in funding set aside for “reproductive health” in parts of the country where increases in population could pose a danger to species that are considered endangered, a plan that he claimed essentially equated to as a potential culling of human beings. 

“On a more sinister note, here’s at least $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity,’ he tweeted. “Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program.” 

The idea of using taxpayer money to fund abortions in sections of the country to ensure human beings don’t encroach on the territories of endangered species of wildlife struck many on Twitter as ghoulish, with Daily Caller news editor Grayson Quay tweeting, “Spending taxpayer money to save nature by aborting babies. Nightmarish.” 

Minnesota House Representative-elect Walter Hudson tweeted, “There’s a chilling anti-human synergy between the Left’s pet projects, from throttling energy production and raising the cost of living to outright killing people in the womb. It’s all about making fewer, less vibrant, and wholly dependent people. It’s truly evil.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Alabama Priest Mocks Defrocked Father Frank Pavone

Matt C. Abbott

Ocala Road Rage Incident Turns Into Shooting; One Man…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Whinerpants, Dramapants, Liarpants – AOC Needs…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,395