GOP Rep. Reveals “Sinister” Family Planning Funding in $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Focus On Areas Population “Threatens Biodiversity”

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) pointed out that the 4,200-page spending bill – which is slated to be voted upon on Wednesday – is full of “wasteful” spending and that its contents are largely unknown to many in Congress.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Republican member of the House of Representatives has revealed what he referred to as a “sinister” feature of the massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that was released on Tuesday, with a significant portion of funding being earmarked for family planning services in regions of the United States where “biodiversity” is offset by excessive population growth.

Bishop took exception with expenditures in the bill that included $65.7 million for international fisheries commissions and an additional $65 million in two programs for Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and a federal building named for Nancy Pelosi.

$65 million in two programs for Senator Leahy, and a federal building named for Nancy Pelosi.



Swamp gonna Swamp. pic.twitter.com/NCEv8NtvdY — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

However, Bishop’s primary gripe concerned with more than $575 million in funding set aside for “reproductive health” in parts of the country where increases in population could pose a danger to species that are considered endangered, a plan that he claimed essentially equated to as a potential culling of human beings.

“On a more sinister note, here’s at least $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity,’ he tweeted. “Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program.”

The idea of using taxpayer money to fund abortions in sections of the country to ensure human beings don’t encroach on the territories of endangered species of wildlife struck many on Twitter as ghoulish, with Daily Caller news editor Grayson Quay tweeting, “Spending taxpayer money to save nature by aborting babies. Nightmarish.”

Spending taxpayer money to save nature by aborting babies. Nightmarish. https://t.co/vuyF0COnYE — Grayson Quay ⚓️ (@hemingquay) December 20, 2022 There's a chilling anti-human synergy between the Left's pet projects, from throttling energy production and raising the cost of living to outright killing people in the womb. It's all about making fewer, less vibrant, and wholly dependant people. It's truly evil. https://t.co/r24I9CByRN — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) December 20, 2022

Minnesota House Representative-elect Walter Hudson tweeted, “There’s a chilling anti-human synergy between the Left’s pet projects, from throttling energy production and raising the cost of living to outright killing people in the womb. It’s all about making fewer, less vibrant, and wholly dependent people. It’s truly evil.”