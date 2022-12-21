CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Alabama Mother at Miami Airport Arrested After She Threw Computer Monitor At Gate Agent

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, 25 year-old Camilia McMillie, was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. The gate agent sustained bruising to her shoulder. $10,000.00 in damages to American Airlines Property was reported.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District, General Investigations Unit is investigating an altercation that resulted in a gate agent being assaulted and a traveler arrested. According to investigators, a woman traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at Miami International Airport, checked-in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.

While she was with a gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children. She pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and countertop area.

As she continued to scream, she then grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent, striking her in the shoulder. Custom and Border Protection officers that were nearby, were able to detain the woman until Miami-Dade Police officers arrived. The subject, 25 year-old Camilia McMillie, was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. The gate agent sustained bruising to her shoulder. $10,000.00 in damages to American Airlines Property was reported.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
