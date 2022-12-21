Caught on Video: School Counselors Mislead Parents and Teach Kids to Lie to Parents About Transgenderism – Harmful Title IX 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Privileged communication between a school counselor and a student is a legal term granting protection to information shared in a counseling relationship only if said privilege is granted by federal or state statue. File photo: Kraken Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – First let me say that I have known and consulted with many school counselors over my career as a mental health counselor. They are empathic and compassionate human beings. And the majority of school counselors would not encourage kids to lie to parents and furthermore, they include parents when students have a serious problem.

BUT THAT WAS THEN AND THIS IS NOW.

When Title IX was pushed upon schools by the Biden regime – the false narrative of transgenderism, gender ideology, and Queer Theory stormed the building, the classrooms, and the school counselor’s office.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



And secondly, this is not a discrimination issue against the LGBTQ community. I have LGBTQ friends. I grew up with a relative that was gay and my mom’s family adored him.

Furthermore, I am not transphobic, homophobic, dragphobic or a hater. It’s about indoctrination, grooming, and teaching nonscientific gender-bending theory to kids – a precursor of puberty blockers and mutilation of breast and genital surgery.

When I viewed these 2022 video clips a few months ago, I reacted with disbelief. Hence, I watched it several times. Yes, the speaker (a school counselor) was telling other school counselors to lie to parents and to encourage the kids to lie to parents about transitioning.

I’m assuming a school counselor in the audience filmed the workshop and downloaded it to YouTube because she or he was shocked and outraged as well.

Since I am a retired mental health therapist (and former child therapist), I sent an email to the governing body of the American School Counselors Association which is located in Virginia. I also sent the same email to the governing body of the Ohio School Counselors Association. Ohio is my home state.

No response.

The speaker in the video states she lives in Florida. Her name and email are on the video. I emailed her as well. No response.

ASCA Conference 2022: Parental Rights Erasing Children. “School counselors have become extremely radical and are the biggest recruiters for students for the Transgender Cult and advocates for Critical Race Theory in K-12.”

Excerpt:

“Our kids are being erased by laws such as The Parent’s Bill of Rights and the Stop Woke Act…You have to learn the rules so you know how to break them.”

Interesting. Adults in the educational system breaking rules while teaching kids to be honest and not lie. Unbelievable. What happened to the Golden Rule? The Biden regime tarnished it and kicked it out of school and replaced it with Title IX.

In the following clip, the speaker tells a story about a school counselor that transported a female student to a clinic to obtain contraceptives then freaked out about what she had done. The speaker jokes and does not provide a concrete answer.

My questions: How did a school counselor get away with taking a minor to get medical treatment without parental consent? What if the student had a medical problem? What if the girl becomes pregnant or gets a sexually transmitted disease?

ASCA Conference 2022: Hiding Birth Control From Mother. Watch on YouTube.

ASCA Training School Counselors To Stonewall Parents When It Comes To Students’ Gender Decisions. An excerpt from a March 31, 2022 webinar given to school counselors. The speaker trains school counselors on “how to condescendingly and legally stonewall parental rights when students make life-long gender decisions.” View on YouTube.

You can also read a brief PowerPoint on YouTube about school gender ideology agenda. There’s two forms to sign and give to the school to prohibit covert gender-bending.

The following clip is the same speaker discussing two lawsuits in Florida because the school counselors did not tell the parents their own child wanted “to transition.” She actually states “Ethics are situational based on where you live.” Uh-Huh.

A person, who I assume is a school counselor, in the audience (off camera) asks about a child that wants to use a transgender name and how to handle it with the parents. A different speaker actually suggests the counselor call GLADD and talk to a “legal advocate” or the school counseling association or someone from a “LGBT organization.” And she touched on the child filing a Title IX discrimination form against the parent.

What? The speaker actually said it’s up to the school counselor to support the child simply because the child is in the school system. And she sides with the child against the parent and says it’s school policy to “help the child feel safe.”

Title IX has put schools between a rock and a hard place. Have schools stood up for kids and refused Title IX? Refused to lie to parents? Refused to help children transition behind the parent’s back? Refused to tout nonscientific gender ideology and gender identity?

Here’s what Title IX says:

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights today issued a Notice of Interpretation explaining that it will enforce Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sex to include: (1) discrimination based on sexual orientation; and (2) discrimination based on gender identity. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity offered by a recipient of federal financial assistance.

The Department’s interpretation stems from the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, issued one year ago this week, in which the Supreme Court recognized that it is impossible to discriminate against a person based on their sexual orientation or gender identity without discriminating against that person based on sex.

The term “gender identity” is a loophole for the radical trans movement to infiltrate schools. And redefining the word “sex” in Title IX is the new Biden administration’s rule to pressure school counselors to mislead emotionally distressed children into thinking they can change their sex. And it’s apparent that many public school systems has kowtowed and complied.

Have the FBI and DOJ become the ‘Gender-Bender’ Police in our schools?

American School Counselor Association:

In 2016, the American School Counselor Association adopted and published their guidelines on “Transgender/Gender-nonconforming Youth.”

As schools adopt more “gender affirming” policies following the Biden administration’s promotion of the practice, members of national education organizations, such as the American School Counselor Association, “may be withholding that information from students’ parents,” the Post Millennial reported.

The Biden regime strikes again with more legislation to destroy the family unit and to give more and more power to the state via local public schools. Yes, there is a war being waged against children and parents in the educational system.

In discussing “disclosures” of a gender exploring or transgender-identifying student, parents do not have the right to know about their children’s gender identity, according to ASCA. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming students have the right to decide when, with whom and to what extent to share private information,” the article continues.

The ASCA notes that preferred pronouns must be used. “School staff should address students by their chosen name and pronouns that correspond to their gender identity, regardless of whether there has been a legal name change.”

Out of over 300,000 school guidance counselors in the US, 75,000 are ASCA members. However, schools can opt out of ASCA, but not Title IX.

Confidentiality:

Parents need to know about Confidentiality and the school counselor. American School Counselor Position:

Excerpts:

School counselors recognize their primary obligation regarding confidentiality is to the student but balance that obligation with an understanding of the family or guardians’ legal and inherent rights to be the guiding voice in their children’s lives (ASCA, 2016).

Confidentiality is the ethical and legal term ascribed to the information communicated within the counseling relationship, and it must be maintained unless keeping that information confidential leads to foreseeable harm. “Serious and foreseeable harm is different for each minor in the school setting and is determined by students’ developmental and chronological age, the setting, parental rights and the nature of harm” (ASCA, 2022).

Privileged communication between a school counselor and a student is a legal term granting protection to information shared in a counseling relationship only if said privilege is granted by federal or state statue. If privilege applies it can provide additional safeguards to confidential information.

Lawsuits by parents:

According to a 2020 opinion piece in the Western Journal, “Fourteen Wisconsin parents are suing the Madison Metropolitan School District for a policy they say not only allows children to “socially transition to a different gender identity at school without parental notice or consent” and but also encourages teachers to lie to parents about that.”

“A California mother has filed a legal claim against a school district, alleging two teachers secretly groomed her 11-year-old daughter and manipulated her into thinking she was a transgender boy,” as reported in News Max.

States Passing Legislation to Protect Kids:

Applause for DeSantis. The Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill prohibited schools from withholding information from parents about their child’s mental or emotional well-being.

Liberal Hollywood and radical Democrats attacked Florida legislation as ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which was total gaslighting of the public. The spin of the Left-wingers never stops spinning.

The parental rights bill bans teachers in the Sunshine State from giving classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) hosted a training session for school board members across the state, showcasing his commitment to championing parental rights.

Today I hosted a training session for school board members & potential candidates.



We earned historic victories in key school board races because our candidates stood up for parents’ rights & student success.



I look forward to helping school board candidates in the 2024 cycle! pic.twitter.com/dIKX1q0wLN — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) December 20, 2022

And Arizona joined in to increase the ability of parents to obtain judicial justice when their right to direct the upbringing of their child is violated.

Folks, find out what your state is doing with parental rights and gender ideology. Peruse your state’s Department of Education website. Contact your local school board.

Woah, the American School Counseling Association is as loco-woko as they come. They’ve adopted the rhetoric of the radical transgender cult movement and dumped biology, anatomy, physiology, science, ethics – and common sense.

Argh. These are professional people with degrees. School counselors must have two college degrees, internships and a state license. They’ve been bamboozled. They’ve swallowed the propaganda juice and the blue pill.

Recently, I sent an email with links to several of my columns to the Ohio School Counseling governing board to provide info about the first lawsuit by a young female that is suing the surgeon and hospital that mutilated her; flawed research used by trans zealots; and drag queens grooming children in schools and libraries.

Ohio Director Shawn Grime responded that the governing board received my email “expressing your personal views and opinions regarding LGBTQ+ and transgender issues.” He did not allude to the research, resources, and factual information I provided. Furthermore, my views are not about the LGBTQ community at all. My views are about school counselors pushing harmful gender ideology onto children. Grime’s interpretation of what I wrote was erroneous – but that’s how many professionals in our schools are responding to defend radical rhetoric.

What are school counselor programs teaching students in universities about gender ideology? Are they teaching nonscientific gender ideology as fact? Are they teaching biology – there are only two sexes: male and female?

In summary, I take issue with ASCA and the school counselors that cowered to Title IX and the radical trans movement based on theory and not fact. And that includes principal, teachers, school psychologists, school boards and the list goes on. Children have become victims of gender-bending propaganda in our public school systems.

Children’s rights are human rights.

Biological female rights are human rights.

Biological male rights are human rights.

Parents’ rights are human rights.

And parents have the right and responsibility to stand against indoctrination of kids by the transgender cult movement and radical LGBTQ bullies. No child is born in the wrong body.

Parents need to contact their child’s school counselor and request the policy in writing concerning gender ideology and Title IX. Contact your school board and state representatives and voice your concern. Citizens must unite and speak out on behalf of the children.

Resources:

As a non-partisan, nonprofit public interest law firm, the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, Inc. was founded to respond to a radical new ideology overtaking families and threatening the well-being of children and the fundamental right of parents.

Partners for Ethical Care: Our mission is to raise awareness and support efforts to stop the unethical treatment of children by schools, hospitals, and mental and medical healthcare providers under the duplicitous banner of gender identity affirmation.

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by Abigail Shrier.