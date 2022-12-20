CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Road Rage Incident Turns Into Shooting; One Man Arrested

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Marquis Donte Browdy
According to a witness who was approximately two vehicles back, Marquis Donte Browdy, 33 of Dunnellon, was driving erratically before confronting and shooting a man in a work van after a road rage incident.

OCALA, FL – On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a road rage incident was reported between two men in two vehicles traveling eastbound on W SR 40, approaching SW 60th Avenue. According to authorities, one vehicle was described as a silver 2022 Toyota Corolla and the other vehicle was a white Ford F-550 work truck.

According to a witness who was approximately two vehicles back, the silver car was driving erratically to the point of leaving the roadway and driving in the grass at times. The driver of the silver vehicles was Marquis Donte Browdy, 33 of Dunnellon FL.

At the intersection, what was described as a road rage incident escalated to an act of violence that sent both men to the hospital. According to the witness, an arrest affidavit and interviews, Browdy pulled over to the right turn lane and the work truck stopped beside him in the traveling lane. When interviewed, Browdy told officers the man in the white truck began yelling racial slurs at him at which point he confronted the victim at his passenger window and the driver of the work truck grabbed a metal object and struck Browdy in the face. Browdy then pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Marquis Donte Browdy
Since Browdy approached the truck before the victim hit him, and shot the victim, Ocala Police Detectives arrested Browdy for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the right side of his lower back and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover from what was described as a not life-threatening injury. Browdy was also taken to a hospital due to his facial injury and was shortly released.

Since Browdy approached the truck and shot the victim, Ocala Police Detectives arrested Browdy for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

