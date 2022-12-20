Miami Homeless Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Arson After Setting Fires At Local Businesses

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to investigators, Amos Servants, 45, was placed under arrest and charged with Attempted Murder and Arson.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Arson Squad, is investigating several fires that resulted in property damage as well as placing a person in great danger. According to investigators, two reports of fires were received on November 24, 2022 and December 12, 2022.

On November 24, 2022, an investigation revealed that an employee at a car dealership was involved in a verbal dispute with a customer. The customer later returned and poured an unknown accelerant on a Honda Accord and set the vehicle on fire.

On December 12, 2022, an employee of a gas station noticed an individual, who has been previously trespassed warned, panhandling and asked him to leave the property. The subject refused to leave and police were summoned to respond. Soon thereafter, the subject briefly left the property and returned with an accelerant. He then poured the accelerant on one of the gasoline pumps and ignited it with a lighter.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate the individual responsible for these crimes. Amos Servants, 45, who is listed as homeless, was placed under arrest and charged with Attempted Murder and Arson. Investigators believe there may be other victims and urge anyone that has been victimized to call 911.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The investigation continues… Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.