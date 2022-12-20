BusinessCrimeLocal

Miami Homeless Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Arson After Setting Fires At Local Businesses

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, Amos Servants, 45, was placed under arrest and charged with Attempted Murder and Arson.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Arson Squad, is investigating several fires that resulted in property damage as well as placing a person in great danger. According to investigators, two reports of fires were received on November 24, 2022 and December 12, 2022.

On November 24, 2022, an investigation revealed that an employee at a car dealership was involved in a verbal dispute with a customer. The customer later returned and poured an unknown accelerant on a Honda Accord and set the vehicle on fire.

On December 12, 2022, an employee of a gas station noticed an individual, who has been previously trespassed warned, panhandling and asked him to leave the property. The subject refused to leave and police were summoned to respond. Soon thereafter, the subject briefly left the property and returned with an accelerant. He then poured the accelerant on one of the gasoline pumps and ignited it with a lighter.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate the individual responsible for these crimes. Amos Servants, 45, who is listed as homeless, was placed under arrest and charged with Attempted Murder and Arson. Investigators believe there may be other victims and urge anyone that has been victimized to call 911.

The investigation continues… Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
