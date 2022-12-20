Op-Ed: Alabama Priest Mocks Defrocked Father Frank Pavone

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Fr. Frank A. Pavone, National Director, Priests for Life, President, National Pro-life Religious Council, in 2014 speaking with Currents News about New York’s abortion mills, said to typically be never inspected and mostly unregulated.

LAKE GENEVA, WI – I’m saddened and angered — though not exactly surprised given the current state of the Church — that Frank Pavone has been dismissed from the priesthood. (I could utilize whataboutery and point out apparent double standards, but … I won’t bother. It is what it is.)

What also saddens me is that a fellow priest would publicly mock and make light of Pavone’s laicization.

Father Stephen Vrazel, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Mobile, Alabama, did just that by tweeting on Dec. 17: “Father Frank Pav-owned.” See the tweet below.

Fr. Frank Pav-owned — Fr. Stephen Vrazel (@KeytarCatholic) December 18, 2022

Pavone isn’t perfect by any means (none of us are, of course), but he’s been a champion for the innocent unborn – not to mention a spiritual counselor for women hurt by abortion — for many years. He deserves praise and respect for that, especially from a fellow priest.

If you’re so inclined, dear reader, I urge you to politely express your concern to Vrazel about his offensive tweet.

Click here for his contact information.

And pray for Pavone and our Church leaders.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.

What a completely rude and uncharitable thing for a priest to say about a brother priest. Cringe and shameful. — Tony Montana 🇻🇦 (@TdawgMontana) December 18, 2022 This is truly evil to celebrate. You should be sorrowful and in prayer for him. You're showing what really motivates you. — MAGAlorian (@TrulyMAGAAF) December 18, 2022

That you see this as an “own,” says so much more about you, than it does about Father Pavone— and it’s very disturbing. — EJ (@EJdc) December 18, 2022 That’s cute, dunking on a man who is (relative to the average feminine priest) a good priest who fought the good fight for the pro-life movement. Not perfect, not that many are. Not sure if this falls under pride, envy or wrath, but this is unbecoming of the priesthood. — Blake ❤️‍🔥 (@Murse_Blake) December 18, 2022

No very Christian of you. Petty and low. — John A. Kornak (@Kanrok) December 18, 2022 Father, please grow up and acquire the gravity one expects in a priest. — Tina Straighter 🇻🇦 (@t_straighter) December 18, 2022