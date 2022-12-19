HealthPoliticsScience

Rasmussen: Majority Believe Anthony Fauci Should be Investigated by Congress Over COVID Pandemic; 72% Want “Large-Scale Investigation”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Anthony Fauci
The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, surveyed one thousand likely voters on a variety of subjects related to the pandemic, with many participants indicating their belief that COVID-19 actually originated in a Chinese laboratory as well as their distrust of Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The majority of respondents of a new poll feel that infectious disease expert and White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci should be investigated by a Congressional Committee to provide “answers and accountability” in terms of the origins of COVID-19 and the U.S. government’s response to the pandemic. 

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, surveyed one thousand likely voters on a variety of subjects related to the pandemic, with many participants indicating their belief that COVID-19 actually originated in a Chinese laboratory as well as their distrust of Fauci. 

68 percent voters stated that COVID-19 was “likely” man-made and was actually leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with 48 percent saying that this scenario was “very likely.” In contrast, only 20 percent of those polled felt that the Chinese lab leak theory was untrue, and 12 percent wasn’t sure either way. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

72 percent of respondents believed that there should be a large-scale investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Fauci should be compelled to testify under oath before Congress to that end; 51 percent of that number indicated a strong desire for a “full-throated investigation.” Meanwhile, only 22 percent of those polled disagreed with the need for an investigation into COVID or Fauci. 

Fauci’s role during the pandemic has been scrutinized after it was revealed that a grant bestowed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) upon EcoHealth Alliance – at the direction of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci heads up – had funded gain-of-function research at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, the location of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2019. 

However, Fauci has repeatedly denied that EcoHealth had conducted gain-of-function research, which is medical research that genetically alters an organism, typically in order to enhance its strength or transmissibility. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Send Message to SCOTUS in Support of Brunson Case: Broken…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Michigan “Monster” Kidnaps and Rapes Pregnant Woman for…

Christopher Boyle

Federal Judge in Texas Upholds Trump’s “Remain in Mexico”…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,396