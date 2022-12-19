Rasmussen: Majority Believe Anthony Fauci Should be Investigated by Congress Over COVID Pandemic; 72% Want “Large-Scale Investigation”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The majority of respondents of a new poll feel that infectious disease expert and White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci should be investigated by a Congressional Committee to provide “answers and accountability” in terms of the origins of COVID-19 and the U.S. government’s response to the pandemic.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, surveyed one thousand likely voters on a variety of subjects related to the pandemic, with many participants indicating their belief that COVID-19 actually originated in a Chinese laboratory as well as their distrust of Fauci.

68 percent voters stated that COVID-19 was “likely” man-made and was actually leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with 48 percent saying that this scenario was “very likely.” In contrast, only 20 percent of those polled felt that the Chinese lab leak theory was untrue, and 12 percent wasn’t sure either way.

More Than 7 in 10 Americans Favor Fauci Probe Into COVID-19 Origin https://t.co/g7MRpIsu6O — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 15, 2022 A plurality of voters (46% to 38%) think Dr. Fauci is lying about funding gain-of-function research.



Democrats trust him most; 61% believe him.



But only 19% of Republicans and 33% of Independents think he's telling the truth. https://t.co/PCELcfuvi9 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 14, 2022 Our Dr. Fauci polling in one minute.



Most don't trust him on #gainoffunction and over 2/3 of voters support him testifying under oath on the Wuhan lab leak.https://t.co/wVth8eliij https://t.co/PCELcfuvi9 pic.twitter.com/YjXidGk1hz — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 15, 2022

72 percent of respondents believed that there should be a large-scale investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Fauci should be compelled to testify under oath before Congress to that end; 51 percent of that number indicated a strong desire for a “full-throated investigation.” Meanwhile, only 22 percent of those polled disagreed with the need for an investigation into COVID or Fauci.

Fauci’s role during the pandemic has been scrutinized after it was revealed that a grant bestowed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) upon EcoHealth Alliance – at the direction of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci heads up – had funded gain-of-function research at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, the location of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2019.

However, Fauci has repeatedly denied that EcoHealth had conducted gain-of-function research, which is medical research that genetically alters an organism, typically in order to enhance its strength or transmissibility.