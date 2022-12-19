Monique Burr Foundation Pro Am Golf Tournament Raises $422,000 To Support Keeping Children Safe From Bullying, Cyberbullying, Abuse

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The 2022 Dream Finders Homes MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament, presented by Vallencourt Construction, raised a record $422,000 to support MBF Prevention Education Programs. From left, MBF Board Member Austin Burr, Honorary Chairman Mark McCumber, MBF Founder and Chairman Ed Burr, Tournament Chair M.G. Orender, Honorary Chairman Jim Furyk, and MBF Board Member Garrison Burr.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) proudly announced the 2022 Dream Finders Homes MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament, presented by Vallencourt Construction, raised a record $422,000 to support MBF Prevention Education Programs to protect children.

“On behalf of the youth and communities we serve, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the golfers, sponsors, donors, and volunteers that made the golf tournament a tremendous success,” said Tanya Ramos-Puig, MBF Chief Executive Officer. “The tournament helped us raise much-needed funds to support MBF’s life-changing work. The commitment and investment of our supporters help our efforts to protect children and remove obstacles to accessing prevention education – not just in Florida, but all over the world.”

Held at The Palencia Club in St. Augustine, the annual tournament benefitting MBF offered corporate teams and individuals the opportunity to golf with professional golfers. Since the golf tournament began in 1997, it has raised more than $5 million for MBF.

MBF Prevention Education Programs are making a difference in the lives of youth, protecting them from bullying, digital dangers, various forms of abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking. This year alone, MBF has served 2 million children thanks to the generosity of donors and supporters. MBF is proud of its 25 years of sustainable impact, in 38 states across the U.S. (all 67 counties in Florida) and six countries. And with the generosity of their supporters, they are committed to serving even more children in the coming years, while raising awareness around the need for prevention education.

To learn more about MBF’s comprehensive, evidence-based prevention programs, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.

About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs include school-based programs MBF Child Safety Matters® (Grades Pre-K – 5) and MBF Teen Safety Matters® (Grades 6 – 12), and extra-curricular programs MBF Athlete Safety Matters® (Grades K – 12) for youth athletes, and MBF After-School Safety Matters® (Grades K – 8) for after-school and youth-serving organizations. The programs are comprehensive, evidence-based, trauma-informed primary prevention programs that educate and empower children and adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking. MBF Programs have been delivered to millions of children and teens throughout the U.S. and internationally.