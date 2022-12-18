Op-Ed: Journalist Taylor Hansen’s Video Shuts Down an “All-Ages” Drag Queen Club in Texas

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to journalist Tayler Hansen, this performer paraded around with his “**** in a box” and shook his buttocks for the crowd. At one point the Drag Queen said “are you reaching for my titties are you hungry” to a child in the audience. Throughout the Drag Queen talking he had multiple people spank him. Image: Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Kudos to journalist Tayler Hansen. He made a video report of the happenings inside The Starligher club in San Antonio, Texas, and the place decided to close when it went viral.

“Venue Will Cancel ‘All Ages’ Drag Events for the Rest of the Year After Journalist’s Video Report,” says and article in The Gateway Pundit.

The event was advertised for “All Ages.” The venue played the entire Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer movie prior to the show. You can see a Drag Queen playing with the child’s hair after learning her parents were not in attendance.

The event was advertised for “All Ages”.



The venue played the entire Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer movie prior to the show.



At 3:42 in the video above you can see a Drag Queen playing with the child’s hair after learning her parents were not in attendance. pic.twitter.com/Fm0tKJRGXl — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 3, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In the video you can see a drag queen (DQ) stroking a child’s hair – and the expression on the DQ’s face is creepy and sickening. The parents that allowed an innocent child to be exposed to such filthy and decadent adult entertainment need to be investigated by Child’s Protective Services. And the local police need to investigate as well. Furthermore, the local churches need to pray the Starlighter club would close permanently. The protection of children is the top priority.

Full Report of the “All Ages” Christmas Drag Show hosted by The Starlighter in San Antonio, TX.

The Starlighter Instagram advertises “All Ages” Drag Shows consistently, this is not the first time they have hosted a show like this.



Another “All Ages” Drag Show is being hosted on the 4th of December.



The only time their shows are 18+ is when something TV-MA is screened. pic.twitter.com/cQ6GERvgRd — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 3, 2022

“Christmas-themed ‘all-ages’ drag show features Satanist flag, queens gyrating for kids” is a recent article in the Post Millennial. “An explicit Texas drag show marketed towards kids included adult males in wigs, thongs dancing in a sexual manner, who behaved inappropriately with a child whose parents weren’t present. The venue, which advertises itself as “all-ages,” features an LGBTQ+ Satanist pride flag on display and regularly hosts other like events, according to a report from independent journalist Tayler Hansen.”

“The disturbing footage showed the audience, which included kids, watching the G-rated holiday classic before the show began with a drag queen stripping off a cloak to reveal their bra and underwear. The male performer then bent over, revealing his thong-cladded behind and spread his legs to reveal his crotch area during a dance number.”

“Are you enjoying the show?” the performer asked a child. She shook her head “no,” causing the crowd to erupt in laughter.

The performance was put on by a group called The House of Eternas. See their bizarre Facebook page.

A Drag Queen Christmas in TX

“Kid Responds to Highly Sexualized Drag Show With Single Devastating Word,” is an opinion piece in the Western Journal that describes Tayler Hansen’s outrage when he saw the debauchery on Twitter.

This performer paraded around with his “tits in a box” and shook his buttocks for the crowd.



At one point the Drag Queen said “are you reaching for my titties are you hungry” to a child in the audience.



Throughout the Drag Queen talking he had multiple people spank him. pic.twitter.com/7WrGDcv3bH — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen exposed the show on Twitter and called the DQ event “a blatantly sexualized show meant to groom children.” The Twitter crowd responded in outrage – and rightly so. Sane and sensible people react in shock, disbelief, and anger when children are watching grown men in costumes simulate sexual acts on a stage.

Remove the outlandish costumes, wacky wigs, and caked on makeup – then imagine these same men in regular attire as they twerk and jerk with kids watching and/or participating. The police would be called. The men would be arrested.

WARNING: The following photos and videos contain graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

The Twitter thread shows clips of adult men jerking and twerking; bumping and grinding; and acting like hyper-sexed fools.

“All Ages” Drag Queen Christmas Mega Thread 🧵



Yesterday, a blatantly sexualized show meant to groom children was hosted in Austin, TX.



This is a national tour with 36 shows in 18 different states, including DC.



There is much to go over so it will be covered in this thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5mmLaJG3TY — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

Adult men that want to entertain other adult men or women in adult places – that’s their own business. But when men perform in front of kids for sexual stimulate, that’s a form of sexual child abuse. And sexual child abuse is a crime.

The DQs (aka child predators) performed a skit titled “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer.”

“In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background,” Hansen noted.

“Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”.



In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background.



When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied “nothing”. pic.twitter.com/rmrkCb5eJ2 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

When the DQ host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied “Nothing.”

The kid said “Nothing.” Why do woke parents assume their kids will enjoy adult men acting like buffoons while grabbing their crotches?

“One word speaks volumes. And yet, the drag performers and their defenders insist that the kids just love being exposed to this hyper-sexualized dross,” Hansen stated.

Related:

Children do not belong in bars, strip clubs, or at DQ entertainment shows.

Another salute to journalist Tayler Hansen.