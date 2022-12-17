Send Message to SCOTUS in Support of Brunson Case: Broken Oath of Office by 385 Members Of Congress for Failure To Probe 2020 Election

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – SCOTUS will decide on whether to give the Brunson Case further consideration on January 6, 2023. Excerpt from the Epoch Times:

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether it will take up a case that could overturn the 2020 elections and make representatives who voted to confirm the election ineligible to hold office in the future. The case, Brunson v. Alma S. Adams; et al, sues the members of Congress who voted against the proposed 10-day audit of the 2020 elections, alleging that doing so and then certifying the election regardless was a breach of their oath of office.

If the Supreme Court rules against Congress, it could potentially remove a sitting president and vice president, along with the members of Congress involved, and deem them unfit to hold office again at any level of U.S. government. It would allegedly also give the Supreme Court the ability to authorize the swearing-in of the rightful president and vice president.

PETITIONER’S ALLEGED MATERIAL FACTS

FACT – The PETITIONER’S action is brought against 388 federal officers, in their official capacities, which include President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Michael Richard Pence (the Respondents).

FACT – The Respondents have taken the required Oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and as such they are liable for consequences when they violate the Oath of Office.

FACT – Respondents were properly warned and were requested to make an investigation into a highly covert swift and powerful enemy, as stated below, seeking to destroy the U.S. Constitution and the united States, purposely thwarted all efforts to investigate this, whereupon this enemy was not checked or investigated, therefore the Respondents adhered to this enemy.

FACT – The Respondents intentional refusal to investigate this enemy, the Petitioner, Brunson, brought his action against the Respondents because he was seriously personally damaged and violated by the action of Respondents, and consequently this action unilaterally violated the rights of every citizen of the U.S.A. and perhaps the rights of every person living (“we the people”), along with all courts of law.

FACT – On January 6, 2021, the 117th Congress held a proceeding and debate in Washington DC. The Proceeding was for the purpose of counting votes under the 2020 Presidential election for the President and Vice President of the United States under Amendment XII.

FACT – During the Proceeding over 100 members of U.S. Congress claimed factual evidence that the said election was rigged. The refusal of the Respondents to investigate this congressional claim is an act of treason and fraud by Respondents. A successfully rigged election has the same end result as an act of war; to place into power whom the victor wants, which in this case is Biden, who, if not stopped immediately, will continue to destroy the fundamental freedoms of Brunson and all U.S. Citizens (“we the people”) and the courts of law.

FACT – Brunson’s case represents a national security breach on an unprecedented level, never seen before, seriously damaging and violating Brunson, his brothers, and collectively every citizen of the U.S.A. (“We the People”) rights, and the courts of law.

Raland J Brunson v Alma S. Adams, 22-380, has been rushed to the Supreme Court directly bypassing the 10th circuit court due to an emergency status of national security.

Send a Letter to SCOTUS:

Listen to a video about the letter template at Rumble.

Get 2 envelopes, 2 stamps, 2 pieces of paper. On each piece of paper write attention to the “9 Supreme Court Justices”. Express support of Brunson vs Alma S Adams et al, No.: 22-380. Sign your name and date it. You can write more. It’s that simple. Here’s a link to a template letter to print: [https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vpq-CWbB7mAihrYbmFNVM0FDfIKKWWkg2Nt8HQSZ2oA/edit#] You now have either 2 handwritten copies or 2 printed copies. One copy goes into a stamped envelope addressed to: Supreme Court of the United States, 1 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20543. One copy goes into a stamped envelope addressed to: Loy & Raland Brunson, 4287 South Harrison Blvd., Apt. 132, Ogden, Utah 84403. They’re counting your letters! *Add $1 dollar to say thanks. URGENT, the case is slated for JANUARY 6th. Mail your letters! Share with friends & family.

Copy of Letter: Supreme Court of the United States 1 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20543 Attn: Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson RE: Brunson v. Alma S. Adams et al No.: 22-380 Dear Justices, This letter is to express my support of the above referenced case. I am concerned the United States has experienced a national security breach and a violation of every citizen's greatest power in a Republic: voting. I ask that you stand against the adherence of foreign and domestic enemies and uphold the supreme law of the land by granting this petition. You truly are in a position that represents a court system greater than the world has ever seen. I, along with many others, seem to be witnessing our nation being captured and I am left to wonder if it might be by some of these very respondents. I pray for the right and just outcome and I am grateful for your time and consideration. Sincerely, Name: Date:

Excerpts from Cedar Hill Citizens Organization:

Just to be clear, our Founding Fathers gave the People a Constitutional Republic and any officer of this court who believes our nation is “a democracy” should be fired for judicial ignorance, malfeasance and incompetence. Democracy is mob rule by the majority. The beauty of our Divinely inspired Constitution for those intelligent enough to understand it, know that it is the “greatest document ever struck off by the hand of man” (Gladstone) for one simple reason: The original United States Constitution protects the rights, privileges and immunities of the individual from the tyranny of the majority (democracy). The individual is the sovereign, NOT the government. Government was established by the Founders to protect the sovereign – just as far as it can go before it affects another. Again, when the individual’s rights are protected from the majority, every individual is protected that comprises the whole, liberty-empowered whole that is We the People.

No longer are we (the people) confident that the rules of the game can even be recognized, let alone that they will be followed. Time once was when we knew our ethical limits and what could be expected. But as ‘greed became good’ our traditional values seemingly fell by the wayside, leaving in its wake the destruction of trust. Now, under these conditions, “we the people” of this community are asking to be heard.

The country has been adversely affected by the actions of the Respondents far beyond the inconvenience, defamation, and economic losses of the petitioner. Therefore, in this case, when we see One of the “We the People” (the petitioner), being greatly harmed by government tyranny. If one is harmed by government tyranny, then ALL of “We the People” are harmed. And such is the case with Raland Brunson’s Certiorari #22-380 – as one of We the People he has been trespassed, harmed and damaged, and this honorable Court is called upon to remedy in behalf of Raland Brunson, his three brothers, and indeed ALL of the People!

Folks, please pray that each member of SCOTUS will thoroughly and fairly discuss and debate on whether to further continue the Brunson Case. Pray that justice prevails.

As for me, I am praying that almighty God will kick the Biden regime to the curb and reinstate President Donald Trump, our legitimate leader.