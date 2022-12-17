Op-Ed: First Lawsuit in US From Detransitioner Mutilated by Physician, Surgeon, and Hospital by Courageous Chloe

PORTSMOUTH, OH – This story is about gender confusion, social contagion, betrayal, and mutilation surgery. No adult told her that… No child is born in the wrong body.

A child cannot legally vote, purchase or drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, join the military, or obtain at driver’s license at age 13. Yet, this adolescent girl was prescribed puberty blockers by a medical physician – and her parents consented. And later, the adults allowed a double mastectomy. Then the 16 year-old regretted the decision.

“When Chloe was 12 years old, she decided she was transgender. At 13, she came out to her parents. That same year, she was put on puberty blockers and prescribed testosterone. At 15, she underwent a double mastectomy. Less than a year later, she realized she’d made a mistake — all by the time she was 16 years old,” as reported in the New York Post.

The tragic story continues, “Now 17, Chloe is one of a growing cohort called “detransitioners” — those who seek to reverse a gender transition, often after realizing they actually do identify with their biological sex. Tragically, many will struggle for the rest of their lives with the irreversible medical consequences of a decision they made as minors.”

Chloe is suing the butchers.

Twitter: My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and most importantly injustice. It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will insure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.

According to the press release, Cole, represented by the Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri & Jonna LLP, in conjunction with the Center for American Liberty, sent a letter of intent to sue the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals who “performed, supervised, and/or advised transgender hormone therapy and surgical intervention for Chloe Cole when she was between 13-17 years old.” They will also be seeking “punitive damages based on the evidence of malice, oppression and fraud.”

As a former mental health therapist, I suggest that Chloe seek financial compensation for future years of trauma-informed therapy. She needs support from trustworthy adults and helpers.

According to the Center for American Liberty, “Doctors told Chloe and her parents that Chloe’s gender dysphoria would never resolve itself. That was a lie. They also told Chloe and her parents that Chloe was at a high risk for suicide unless she socially and medically transitioned. Chloe’s doctors told her parents, “would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?” That was a lie too.”

So, the physicians, and others in the medical field played the “suicide card” to coerce parents and adolescent into accepting nonresearched treatment – no science to back it up.

The following is the conclusion from a 2011 study in Sweden published in PLoS One. “Persons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior, andpsychiatric morbidity than the general population. Our findings suggest that sex reassignment, although alleviating gender dysphoria, may not suffice as treatment for transsexualism, and should inspire improved psychiatric and somatic care after sex reassignment for this patient group.” (bold emphasis mine)

My question: Why wasn’t Chloe referred for a psychological evaluation and a mental health assessment prior to mutilation surgery?

“Chloe’s doctors never once informed her or her parents of non-invasive psychological or psychiatric counseling options.”

“When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,” a book by Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D. “This book exposes the contrast between the media’s sunny depiction of gender fluidity and the often sad reality of living with gender dysphoria. It gives a voice to people who tried to “transition” by changing their bodies, and found themselves no better off. Especially troubling are the stories told by adults who were encouraged to transition as children but later regretted subjecting themselves to those drastic procedures.”

Anderson’s book is banned at Amazon. Therefore, I will NOT buy any products from the Amazon bully.

My prayer is that Chloe will win her case for a bazillion dollars. And that all medial professions involved will lose their licenses to practice in the entire United States – permanently.

Moreover, this case has the potential to open the floodgates for medical lawsuits by other detransitioners. And sue Big Pharma, too.

And I predict there will lawsuits against school counselors, child psychologists and psychiatrists, teachers, and school staff that push transgender ideology, and especially the adults that withhold info from parents or lie. Woke youth pastors and churches may be sued as well.

Perhaps, transitioners can go after the popular social media platforms that promote transgenderism, medications, and surgery.

Next, lawsuits will include radical LGBTQ organizations and agencies that push transgenderism on kids via suggesting puberty blockers or breast or genital mutilation.

Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet Dhillon and client, Jessica Konen, join The Ingraham Angle to explain how predatory middle school educators secretly groomed Jessica’s 6th grade daughter into transgenderism—and told her daughter not to tell her mom because her mom couldn’t be “trusted.” Parents fight back against activist teachers.

KONEN v. SPRECKELS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Teachers encouraged Jessica Konen’s daughter to change her name to a boy’s name as an expression of her new identity and specifically instructed her not to tell her mother about her new identity because her mother couldn’t be “trusted.” The California Department of Education encourages schools to keep secrets from parents much like the Spreckels Union School District did with Jessica. This usurpation of parental rights cannot go on unchecked.

Watch interview on Fox News.

Can transitioners sue the Biden regime and the federal government for trans legislation not based on reputable, peer-reviewed, and replicated research studies?

The American Booksellers Associate kowtowed to radical LGBTQ and trans bullies and banned “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” a 2021 book by Abigail Shrier.

The author notes: Today whole groups of female friends in colleges, high schools, and even middle schools across the country are coming out as “transgender.” These are girls who had never experienced any discomfort in their biological sex until they heard a coming-out story from a speaker at a school assembly or discovered the internet community of trans “influencers.”

“Unsuspecting parents are awakening to find their daughters in thrall to hip trans YouTube stars and “gender-affirming” educators and therapists who push life-changing interventions on young girls—including medically unnecessary double mastectomies and puberty blockers that can cause permanent infertility.”

I wonder if the mutilators of children do it solely for the money (greed) or for power over the life of another human being. Or are they psychopaths and predators that enjoy experimenting or butchering children? Or narcists with a god complex? Do some surgeons radical LGBTQ or trans advocates believe they are helping children? Are some involved in the occult?

Adults must stand up and speak out before more adolescents are manipulated, medicated and mutilated. We owe gratitude to conservative and ethical journalists that are reporting on these horrific stories.

A prayer for courageous Chloe.