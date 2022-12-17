Op-Ed: 41 Radical Democrat Rats Plan to Use the 14th Amendment to Ban President Trump from 2024 – It Won’t Work

On November 15, 2022, former president Donald Trump announced his campaign to seek a return to the White House. File photo: C-SPAN.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Let’s review: I used to be a Democrat. I have Democrat family membrs and friends that are loving, compassion, and empathic people. These folks are not in the Democrat rat (aka Deep State regime) category. On with the story…

A Rhode Island rodent (aka Rep. David Cicilline) recently introduced legislation citing Article 3 of the 14th Amendment known as the ‘Disqualification Clause,’ which bans individuals from holding office if they ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.’

With his pointy ears and long tail, Cicilline scurried and squeaked the 14th Amendment ban to his vermin colleagues the very same night (November 15, 2022) President Donald Trump announced the White House was going back to the legitimate leader of the USA.

“Given the proof – demonstrated through the January 6th Committee Hearings, the 2021 impeachment trial, and other reporting – that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection on January 6th with the intention of overturning the lawful 2020 election results, I have drafted legislation that would prevent Donald Trump from holding public office again under the Fourteenth Amendment,” squeaked Cicilline per an article in The Hill.

41 House Democrats File Bill to Bar Donald Trump from 2024 Eligibility

Of course, Mitch RINO McConnell, a flea-bitten oldster of the Uniparty rat pack, is hissing in favor of the ban. Someone needs to bait a trap for that turncoat.

The other snarly rats seeking to steal Trump’s 2024 eligibility consists of 41 Democrats, and includes Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-M). Someone needs to send these pests back down the sewer drain.

Section 3 of the 14 Amendment states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President… who, having previously taken an oath… shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Why are the creepy creatures constantly wailing and gnashing their teeth over Trump’s return? Oh, they’re terrified 46 is going to drain the swamp once and for all. That’s why they stole the 2020 Election. Fat bellies and fat billfolds bilked from hard-working and taxpaying Americans.

Yet, no matter. Their covert and overt agenda of destruction continues to flop and fail. I imagine Daddy Rat Joe and Bossy Obama feel frustrated 24/7.

The following story probably causes even more angst for the furry fiends.

“Two years after the 2020 election was seemingly decided, a Pennsylvania county is set to recount votes in the races for president and state auditor in response to public requests,” reports an article in the Western Journal.

Woah. 5,000 freedom-loving residents petitioned the board to take action. The hand count will go through all of the 60,000 paper ballots cast and will be counted by up to 40 county employees.

Listen…

Can you hear the diseased Democrat rats rattling, clanging, and banging as they gnaw and chew on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights?

Ahem. “The board’s lone Democrat, Richard Mirobito, expressed his displeasure over the move,” for the PA recount. Not surprised.

Poor Richard. Someone moved his cheese.

In 2023, the liberal Left can look forward to the following: On January 6, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to pursue the Brunson Case against the Biden regime and Mike RINO Pence.

The DEMS are dancing in the dark ‘cause Trump is not going away.

Excerpts from President Trump’s 2024 presidential bid:

“Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests and my fellow citizens. America’s comeback starts right now. Two years ago when I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age. Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity, and prestige, towering above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies and striding into the future confident and so strong. In four short years, everybody was doing great. Men, women, African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, everybody was thriving like never before.”

“I am asking for your vote. I am asking for your support, and I am asking for your friendship and your prayers. This very incredible but dangerous journey. If our movement remains united and confident, then we will shatter the forces of tyranny and we will unleash that glories of liberty for ourselves and for our children, and for generations yet to come. America’s golden age is just ahead and together we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again and we will make America great again. Thank you very much. God bless you all. Thank you.”

God is on the side of truth and justice.