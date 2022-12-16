CrimeLegalPolitics

Federal Judge in Texas Upholds Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” Program in Major Blow to Biden Administration

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Remain in Mexico
On Thursday U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the White House violated the Administrative Procedure Act, and ruled that Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) must remain in effect saying ‘Defendants fail to consider MPP’s impact on human trafficking

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration was dealt a significant blow on Thursday when a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) instituted by former President Donald Trump – also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program – must stay in-place

The policy, first implemented by President Donald Trump in 2019, had mandated that migrants seeking entry into the United States could not immediately gain entry into the country; instead, they were forced to wait in Mexico for the date of their hearing. 

Efforts on the part of the Biden Administration to end the policy had been blocked by a lower court after a lawsuit brought about by a coalition of red states led by Texas; in August 2021, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that the Department of Homeland Security’s suspension and eventual termination of the policy had violated federal immigration law. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

In June 2022, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Biden Admin was allowed to end MPP; however, the Supreme Court also sent the case back to Kacsmaryk to decide whether or not the Biden Admin violated the Administrative Procedure Act by attempting to end MPP.  

On Thursday Kacsmaryk said that the White House did violate the act, and ruled that MPP must remain in effect.  

In his decision, Kacsmaryk also cited the undue burdens of crime and other issues that are placed upon border states by releasing illegal migrants into U.S., as opposed to forcing them to await their hearing dates in Mexico. 

“Before terminating MPP, Defendants had to thoroughly consider the effect of the termination on mandatory-detention duties…Defendants failed to do so,” he said. “Defendants fail to consider MPP’s impact on human trafficking…Plaintiffs, particularly the state of Texas, shoulder much of the burden of unlawful immigration.” 

“By terminating MPP without adequately considering the reliance of States in the control of the flow of aliens (as assisted by MPP),” Kacsmaryk added. “Defendants do not appear to have tied their approach, even if loosely, to the purposes of the immigration laws or the appropriate operation of the immigration system.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

California Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of Pregnant…

Christopher Boyle

New Law to Officially Ban TikTok App on All U.S. Government…

John Colascione

Op-Ed: Artificial Womb Factories to Grow Immortal Transhuman…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,407