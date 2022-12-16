Death of Man At DeLand-Area Residence Under Investigation After Suspected Altercation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DELAND, FL – Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death in a DeLand-area home this week. According to authorities, deputies responded to 1964 3rd Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after another resident of the property discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive.

Detectives learned Dangerfield had been involved in an altercation with that resident the previous night. While Dangerfield did not contact law enforcement or seek medical treatment for any injuries, there is evidence he sent messages to others indicated he was injured during a fight.

A determination of Dangerfield’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed. Criminal charges have not been filed at this time, and will be determined in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office following further investigation of the circumstances of the altercation, any claims of self-defense, and other factors.