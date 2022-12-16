CrimeLocalSociety

Death of Man At DeLand-Area Residence Under Investigation After Suspected Altercation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, Volusia deputies responded to 1964 3rd Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after another resident of the property discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive. File photo: Photo Spirit, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELAND, FL – Volusia County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death in a DeLand-area home this week. According to authorities, deputies responded to 1964 3rd Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after another resident of the property discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive.

Detectives learned Dangerfield had been involved in an altercation with that resident the previous night. While Dangerfield did not contact law enforcement or seek medical treatment for any injuries, there is evidence he sent messages to others indicated he was injured during a fight.

A determination of Dangerfield’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed. Criminal charges have not been filed at this time, and will be determined in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office following further investigation of the circumstances of the altercation, any claims of self-defense, and other factors.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

